The New Conspiracist

The New Conspiracist podcast. Picture: Radio X

Comedian Jolyon Rubenstein and investigative journalist James Ball pick apart conspiracy theories - one by one.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Brit Award-winning comedian Jolyon Rubenstein and investigative journalist James Ball are here to save the day. Or at least try. Every episode takes one conspiracy theory – from niche to widespread, deadly serious to trivial – and one great guest, and dissects what makes it tick, what it tells us, and why it matters. After all, the truth is (probably) still out there.

In the first episode, Jolyon and James kick off the podcast with Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, talking about the conspiracy theory that’s crossing continents – did Avril Lavigne die, only to be replaced with Melissa, her former body double?