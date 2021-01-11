The Harry Redknapp Show

The Harry Redknapp Show. Picture: Global

Harry is joined by a host of famous faces to discuss football, fame and everything in between.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

The Harry Redknapp Show is a brand new podcast series hosted by the man himself. In each episode Harry and his close friend Dodge (The Eventful Entrepreneur) are joined by a host of famous faces to discuss football, fame and everything in between.

After a difficult 2020, Harry and his guests hope to put a smile back on the faces of a nation with some incredible stories and hilarious tales.

The fantastic line up in Season One includes Sir Rod Stewart, Frank Lampard, Romesh Ranganathan and Mo Gilligan,and the series kicks off on Tuesday 12 January when Harry and Dodge are joined by Piers Morgan.

Piers shares a whole host of outrageous stories including what he said to Usain Bolt and Didier Drogba during half time at Soccer Aid, the real reason he supports Arsenal, and how Aussie Bowler Brett Lee once broke two of his ribs!

Speaking about his podcast series Harry Redknapp said: "It's a real honour to chat to some amazing people from the world of sport and entertainment. Listeners will be in for a real treat and a right laugh with the line-up so make sure you tune in."