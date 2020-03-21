LISTEN: Matt Morgan answers YOUR questions while he's social-distancing

Matt Morgan's Funny How? Picture: Global

In the latest episode of his Funny How? podcast, Matt is home alone for a Q&A.

Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast usually features a guest to discuss what people find funny and why. But, because of the coronavirus situation, social distancing means that for the latest episode, Matt will be flying solo.

He says: "On this episode my guest is no one. Just me, in my kitchen at 1AM talking into my laptop answering your questions.

Strange times. Humanity will come out of this stronger.

"(The pandemic, not this hour of podcast drivel)"

