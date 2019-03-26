The Johnny Vaughan on Radio X Podcast

26 March 2019, 17:22 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 14:25

Johnny Vaughan on Radio X
Johnny Vaughan on Radio X. Picture: Radio X

Listen to Johnny Vaughan On Radio X Podcast

Get the very best of The 4 Til 7 Thang on Radio X every week with this free podcast.

You can join Johnny Vaughan, Gavin "The Woodman" Woods, Dr Sunta Templeton and producers Big Si and Little Si every weekday afternoon at 4pm, but if you can't join them, you can get a digest of the best bits every week...

Catch up with all the latest from this week’s Pet Town, plus stop by for exercise tips from the Iron Cathedral courtesy of Tough John.

LISTEN TO THE LATEST EPISODES HERE:

How To Listen

See more How To Listen

How to Listen to Radio X

How to Listen to Radio X

Download The Radio X App For iPhone, iPad & Android

Download The Radio X App For iPhone, iPad & Android

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X Online

Listening to Radio X Online

Listening to Radio X on TV and Satellite

Listening to Radio X on TV and Satellite