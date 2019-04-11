Full Disclosure with James O'Brien podcast

11 April 2019, 11:46 | Updated: 11 April 2019, 15:19

Full Disclosure with James O'Brien
Full Disclosure with James O'Brien. Picture: Global/LBC

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Award-winning LBC presenter James O’Brien is back with a brand new podcast: Full Disclosure.

Brought to you by Global, Full Disclosure With James O'Brien sees him interviewing the biggest names in politics, entertainment, sport and popular culture who rarely give in-depth interviews.

Bringing you candid conversation, knowledge and insights from people from all walks of life who have all made their mark on the world in their own way.

The series starts kicks off with an in-depth interview with Tony Blair, while other guests include Ricky Gervais, Simon Amstell, Deborah Meaden and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Tune in every Monday for a brand new episode.

How To Listen

See more How To Listen

How to listen to Radio X

How to listen to Radio X

Download the Radio X app

Download the Radio X app

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X online

Listening to Radio X online

Listening to Radio X on TV and satellite

Listening to Radio X on TV and satellite