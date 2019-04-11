Full Disclosure with James O'Brien podcast

Full Disclosure with James O'Brien. Picture: Global/LBC

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Award-winning LBC presenter James O’Brien is back with a brand new podcast: Full Disclosure.

Brought to you by Global, Full Disclosure With James O'Brien sees him interviewing the biggest names in politics, entertainment, sport and popular culture who rarely give in-depth interviews.

Bringing you candid conversation, knowledge and insights from people from all walks of life who have all made their mark on the world in their own way.

The series starts kicks off with an in-depth interview with Tony Blair, while other guests include Ricky Gervais, Simon Amstell, Deborah Meaden and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Tune in every Monday for a brand new episode.