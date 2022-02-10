Radio X Indie Love Songs live playlist

10 February 2022, 10:00 | Updated: 10 February 2022, 10:30

Radio X Indie Love Songs live playlist. Picture: Radio X

Get ready for Valentine's Day with the very best Indie Love Songs. It's the perfect playlist to win over your crush... or tell your partner how much you care!

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there’s only one way to win the heart of your intended: MAKE THEM A PLAYLIST.

You know the score: collect those romantic songs that sum up for feelings for that special person - play it at at the crucial moment and watch the LOVE flood in. SORTED.

In previous years, you'd either make a lovingly-sequenced C90 or even burn a CD, but this is 2021 and we do things differently here. It's all about the playlist.

Let us save you the effort - we present the Radio X Indie Love Songs Playlist. Artists include David Bowie, The Kooks, Stereophonics, Florence + The Machine, Gerry Cinnamon, Oasis and more!

Listen to the Radio X Indie Love Songs Playlist here

Simply download Global Player, dial up our Love Songs Playlist and let the romance commence!

While you're there, you can enjoy the hundreds of other playlists, podcasts and shows from Radio X and all the other Global stations: Capital, Classic, Smooth, LBC, Heart and more.

And be sure to invite us to the wedding!

