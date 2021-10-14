London's Night Tube to resume with Victoria and Central Lines next month

A start date for London's Night Tube has been confirmed. Picture: Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has given an update about the night tube, with the Victoria and Central lines being the first to return.

London's Night Tube was shut down during the coronavirus pandemic as the city isolated and late night amusements, bars and nightclubs were closed.

Though the world seemed to be getting back to some state of normal, back in April this year it was announced that the service wouldn't likely open again until 2022, delivering another blow to London's night life.

However, there is a new update, with the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan making an announcement on Thursday 14 October.

So when exactly is the night tube coming back and can we expect a return to its full service by 2022?

When is the night tube coming back?

Sadiq Khan confirmed that the Victoria and Central lines on the Night Tube will be returning first on 27 November.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday 14 October, he wrote: "Many Londoners have asked when the Night Tube is coming back. Today I'm delighted to confirm that, after a significant amount of hard work over many months by TfL, City Hall & trade unions, Victoria & Central Line services will resume on 27 November."

The news comes after more than 140,000 people signed a petition calling for the Night Tube to resume following widespread outage in the wake of the murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa in the city.

When is the Jubliee Line Night Tube coming back?

Though the Victoria and Central lines will be returning in November 2021, it's not clear yet when the rest of the Night Tube will be rolled out.

When is the Northern Line Night Tube coming back?

Like the Jubilee Line, there is yet to be a date confirmed for the Northen Line rejoining the Night Tube. However, Central and Victoria lines will see the service resume from 27 November 2021.