Princess Kate receiving treatment for cancer telling public 'please do not lose faith and hope'

Princess Kate has announced that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, telling the public to "not lose faith and hope".

Kate thanked the public for their "wonderful messages of support" and understanding during her recovery from abdominal surgery in January.

She said tests after her operation found cancer had been present, with her now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.The princess added that she had been keeping it private so she and William could take their time explaining what had happened to their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Sharing the update, she said: "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment."But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham, 25th December 2023. Picture: Alamy

She directly addressed people who have been affected by cancer, adding: "Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

It comes as Kate has faced weeks of online speculation over her health and whereabouts.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded to the announcement saying: "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time.

"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery.

"She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

"When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.

"I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready."

Kate's last public engagement was at Sandringham on Christmas Day, with Kensington Palace announcing that she would not return to public engagements until Easter at the earliest.Kensington Palace acknowledged from the outset that when she is ready, the Princess may choose to disclose further details about her surgery and recovery.