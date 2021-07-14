How to make TikTok’s viral whipped lemonade

How to make TikTok’s viral whipped lemonade. Picture: TikTok / PA

Move over baked feta pasta: there's a new TikTok recipe in town!

Believe it or not, it is *actually* summer here in the UK - and with the highly-anticipated heatwave we're promised, you may wish to try this new TikTok recipe for whipped lemonade, to help cool you down.

Combining some funky flavours, the drink has blown up on the short-form video platform as of late.

So, if you want to get in on the action and try the trend out for yourself: here's how to make the TikTok's whipped lemonade at home.

How to make whipped lemonade

According to TikTokker @mtlajeunesse, you need ice, whipped cream, sweetened condensed milk and lemon juice, as well as a blender.

Place three measures of ice into the blender, along with two cups of whipped cream, half a cup of condensed milk, and half a cup of lemon juice.

Mix the concoction together in the blender, then pour into a serving glass.

Should you wish to add a bit of extra flair to your summer cooler, add some more whipped cream on top and add a slice of lemon to garnish.

Watch the tutorial below:

Other recipes floating about on TikTok contain Kool-Aid, which is used to top the mixture, creating an ombre effect in the glass.

This may be a little harder to pull off in the UK, seeing as the drink isn't as widely sold over here.

More still use coconut milk to add more flavour.

And there you have it! Let us know if you give it a try!