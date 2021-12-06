Has Tommy Fury pulled out of his Jake Paul fight?

Tommy Fury has reportedly pulled out of his fight with Jake Paul. Picture: 1. Jason Miller/Getty Images 2. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Love Islander was set to face off against the American star, but according to reports has been forced to pull out. Find out why and who could be replacing him.

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul were set to go head to head in a boxing match dubbed the "Tampa Tussle" on Saturday 18th December.

The social media personalities have traded insults back and forth ahead of the grudge match, but now it looks like it may not even happen.

According to sources including The Sun, the Love Island star has been forced to withdraw from the much-publicised match.

Find out if Tommy Fury has had to pull out of the fight and why, as well as who is in the frame to replacing him.

Has Tommy Fury pulled out of his fight with Jake Paul?

According to sources, the professional boxer and former Love Island contestant is set to pull out of the Tampa Tussle, due to injury.

Why has Tommy Fury pulled out of his fight with Jake Paul?

According to sources, Fury is said to be "out" of the match due to illness or injury, with the news first reported by Keemstar on Twitter.

Tommy Fury drops out of Dec 18th fight with Jake Paul : 2 Sources.



Tyron Woodley looking to fill in the spot. pic.twitter.com/Nh25Y2IlYE — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 6, 2021

Who is replacing Tommy Fury?

According to reports, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is set to replace him. If the rumours are true, it would be a decent choice as he suffered from a split decision loss to Jake Paul back in August this year.

The news is yet to be confirmed and it's not clear whether Tommy Fury is ill or injured just yet, but according to The Sun, promoter Frank Warren recently said: "Tommy had a little bit of a cold but hopefully he is going to be okay.

"We are up in Morecambe [on Wednesday] so hopefully we will know more then, but he is up for it and he wants to fight.

"He can’t wait for the fight and I know certainly from Jake’s perspective he can’t wait for the fight."

Who is Tommy Fury?

Tommy Fury was born Thomas Michael John Fury on 7 May 1999. He is a British pro boxer and former Love Island contestant. He is from a boxing dynasty, being the son of John Fury and the younger half-brother of heavy weight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Joseph Paul was born on 17th January 1997. He's an American social media personality, who began his rise to fame on Vine and is now a boxer. He is also the brother of YouTube star turned boxer Logan Paul.