Euro 2020: Fan seriously injured after falling from Wembley Stadium stand

An England fan was rushed to hospital during the team's Croatia match yesterday. Picture: PA

The fan was taken to hospital during England's first Euro 2020 match.

A football fan has been seriously injured after falling from a stand at Wembley Stadium during the England v Croatia game yesterday.

Around kick-off time, horrified onlookers saw as the man plunged from the seats towards the concrete below.

A spokeperson for Wembley confirmed the incident, stating: "The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital."

They also added that the incident was being investigated by Uefa and that they'd be monitoring the situation.

An England fan who witnessed the incident commented: “We saw his legs go over the barrier and then he fell and hit the ground and didn’t move.

“It seemed to take staff ages to get to him. One guy near us who saw the whole thing was crying his eyes out.”

Another added: “I didn’t see it but spoke to some of the guys who did at half time. They were traumatised. He fell from the balcony towards the seats and the concrete.

“I think it happened around kick-off otherwise I would have noticed. That bit of seating was cleared.”

England secured victory in the match against Croatia, with Raheem Sterling scoring his first goal for the squad at a major tournament at Wembley.