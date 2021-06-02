Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Extra UK bank holiday dates confirmed for 2022

2 June 2021, 13:11 | Updated: 2 June 2021, 13:13

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee with an extended bank holiday
Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee with an extended bank holiday. Picture: Getty

In celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year, the UK will receive an extra bank holiday date, it has been confirmed.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952. The British monarch was aged 25 years old at the time and next year will mark her reign's 70th year.

Confirming the news on the royal family's official Twitter account, a spokesperson wrote: “The weekend will provide an opportunity for communities across the UK to come together to celebrate this historic milestone.”

They added: "The extended bank holiday weekend will see public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service."

Next year's extended bank holiday will commence on Thursday, June 2 and will last until Sunday, June 5.

In addition to having an extra bank holiday in 2022, the jubilee will be marked with a series of events and performances, including the Trooping the Colour, a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, a special lunch and a Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

