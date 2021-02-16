Poll reveals the UK's favourite pancake topping on Pancake Day

A YouGov poll has seen lemon voted as Britain's favourite pancake topping on Shrove Tuesday, but there is a North/South divide.

A poll has revealed Britain's favourite pancake toppings and it's caused quite a stir.

YouGov took to Twitter to shared the news on Pancake Day this Tuesday 16 February, where millions of Brits around the nation are set to make the dish.

The organisation surveyed more than 5,000 Brits on what toppings they'd have on the dish for Shrove Tuesday and unsurprisingly, we like to keep things quite traditional.

Lemon came out on top with 56%, with sugar coming close behind with 54%. Trailing behind are the likes of Maple Syrup with 22% and chocolate spread, which surprisingly only garnered 17% of the vote.

Britain's favourite pancake toppings:



1. Lemon - 56% like

2. Sugar - 54%

3. Maple syrup - 22%

4. Chocolate spread - 17%

5. Golden syrup - 16%

Despite the results seeming slightly uninspiring, YouGov did reveal that younger people polled between the ages of 18-24 are more likely to top their pancakes with chocolate spread, with the 60% of the demographic opting for the sweet treat compared to 17% on the whole.

There also seems to be a North/South divide where the results are concerned, with Scots are more likely to opt for maple syrup (32%), while Northerners favour golden syrup (22%).

Londoners are also more likely to want chocolate spread on their pancakes compared to the rest of the south of England, who are happier sticking to the toppings of lemon and sugar.

What is Pancake Day?

Pancake Day is the commonly used word for Shrove Tuesday. It is a celebration of the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the first day of Lent.

Lent is a 40-day period of abstinence that leads up to Easter. Throughout the centuries it's become a tradition for people to use the ingredients they won't be able to eat during lent and make pancakes.

In other parts of the world, many other countries and cultures celebrate the day with carnivals and parades.