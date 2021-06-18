What does ONG mean on TikTok? The story behind the viral trend

Here's what 'ONG' means on TikTok. Picture: Instagram @TanaMongeau

Another week, another TikTok phrase...

Since its conception in 2016, TikTok has not only become a go-to destination for creative short-form video content, it's also become a sort of cultural zeitgeist.

Beyond offering a platform for users to share their life hacks, parenting techniques, funny impressions and more, the social site spews out new phrases and trends like there's no tomorrow.

From "cheugy" and "the CEO of", to the recent "Adult Swim" challenge - there's a plethora of language constantly being added to our everyday vocabulary.

The latest addition? ONG.

Here's exactly what it means and how it's being used on TikTok.

So, what does "ONG" stand for and what does it mean?

Nope, people aren't accidentally misspelling "OMG" (Oh my God). "ONG" actually stands for "On God".

Essentially, it just means you strongly agree with a statement or sentiment - sort of like "I swear to God". For example, "Sour Patch Kids are the best sweets ONG."

It's usually added at the end of a sentence.

Where did the TikTok phrase come from?

A viral clip of 22-year-old social media star Tana Mongeau talking about YouTuber Bryce Hall recently became a meme.

In the video, Tana was discussing the upcoming Youtube vs TikTok boxing match when she was asked whose side she was on.

She replied saying she thought Bryce would win, commenting: “We team Bryce out here. Even the paparazzi's team Bryce, on God.”

You can watch the clip below:

And, well, the rest is history.