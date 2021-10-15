Nokia to reboot 6310 'brick phone' for 20th anniversary

The Nokia 6310 is being rebooted for its 20 year anniversary. Picture: Desintegrator/Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

The famously hardy phone, which was first released in 2001, is getting a new edition for 2021. Find out how you can get your hands on it here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nokia are releasing a new version of its 6310 to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The iconic mobile, which was is commonly known as a "brick phone" was first released in 2001 and was famed for its extra-long battery life and the classic Snake.

Now, to mark two decades since it was first unleashed on the world, Nokia will be releasing a new version which will be on the market for £59.99.

Nokia is releasing a new version of classic 'brick phone' for its 20th anniversary



+ And yes, it still has Snake! 🐍



READ MORE: https://t.co/G43szXTC5m pic.twitter.com/mBtyK9PuYc — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 14, 2021

QUIZ: Can you name these old music formats?

The updated version will see a few changes to the design, with the new handset "refreshed and reinvented" with bigger buttons and a zoomed in menu to make it more user-friendly for the current day.

According to the Nokia website, the phone will come with a slightly larger2.8 inch 320x240 pixel screen and it will also include a wireless FM radio.

However, its chunky robust exterior and long battery life will be the same... And most importantly there will be a version of snake to play!

"That yearning for nostalgia makes the new Nokia 6310 the perfect tonic," a Nokia spokesperson explained.

"With the Nokia 6310, it is all fun and games," they added. "You can listen to your favourite news channels, sports games, or music stations on the go with reliable connectivity or play an intense game of Snake!"

According to Nokia's website, the phone charges using a MicroUSB cable and can run for up to 19 hours when it's actively being used.