Eric Cantona posts NSFW egg video on Instagram & sends internet into meltdown

Internet reacts after Eric Cantona posts NSFW egg video on Instagram. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

The former Man Utd player shared an explicit video on Instagram ahead of the Manchester Derby and became a trending topic. See the reactions here.

Eric Cantona shared a controversial video on Instagram, and it's had Twitter reacting ever since.

The now deleted clip sees the former Man United player holding a tablet which sees an exposed man crack an egg with his penis.

Now, we're not going to share the extremely NSFW video, but it's fair to say that people are shocked, stunned, amused and a little confused about it.

See some of the best reactions here, and even some theories about what the Frenchman meant by it.

One Twitter user opened the floor with a question on everyone's lips: "Is he okay?!"

Eric Cantona’s latest insta post makes for erm... interesting viewing?



Is he okay?! 😂😭 — Rags (@Ragulator) April 24, 2019

Some used the beautiful game to share their shock...

Me looking at Eric Cantona's latest instagram post pic.twitter.com/GJFoegrN9S — Thomas Jones (@tomj191) April 24, 2019

Everyone watching Eric Cantona's latest Instagram video pic.twitter.com/61bYJyuPCN — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 24, 2019

Others wished they had simply never looked up the former footballer when they saw him trending and warned others from doing the same:

"Why is Eric Cantona trending?"



*finds out why Eric Cantona is trending*



DO NOT try to find out why Eric Cantona is trending. pic.twitter.com/6rGm1to65b — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 24, 2019

Sees Eric Cantona trending.

Worries Eric Cantona is dead.

Sees why Eric Cantona is trending.

I am dead. — Cian (@Cianaf) April 24, 2019

"Wonder why Eric Cantona is trending?"



Afterwards: pic.twitter.com/myqUdAaLFB — Dan Mason (@danmason91) April 24, 2019

Me to anyone considering heading over to Eric Cantona’s Instagram right now pic.twitter.com/akCcMc6dPy — melissa cox (@mmdotcox) April 24, 2019

Word of advice.... don’t look at Eric Cantona’s latest instagram post if you are at work or in public 😂😂👀 — dipsmufc (@dipsMUFC) April 24, 2019

Going on twitter (Oh snap why is Eric Cantona trending) is he director of football at Man U or something. Is he okay? 🤔 Nahhhhhhh bruh nahhhhh pic.twitter.com/vWtALRvrkF — don't worry about it (@rractive) April 24, 2019

When you click on Eric Cantona to see why he's trending. pic.twitter.com/Os1jQqC3AX — Marie Gardiner (@MarieGardiner) April 24, 2019

Some Twitter users thought that they'd ahem... CRACKED... the code, by suggesting it has everything to do with the Manchester Derby in which takes place today at 8pm and sees Manchester United vs. their bitter rivals Man City and was a reference to their manager Pep Guardiola.

Eric Cantona's Instagram post is pretty self-explanatory tbh pic.twitter.com/Wv5Nl67dnG — Rizzy MUFC (@TacticsUnited) April 24, 2019

A quick summary of Eric Cantona's instagram. pic.twitter.com/t4ov6CmUUX — Sean McCarthy (@AllezAllezAlIez) April 24, 2019

Eric Cantona FFS! My eyes!!! pic.twitter.com/jXWH8lsdl1 — Vilho Mbangu (@VilhoMbangu) April 24, 2019

Some commended the former footballer for his genius, while others actively encouraged people to have a look.

Eric Cantona cracks me up — 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭 (@g4z__) April 24, 2019

lads, click on 'eric cantona' in trending — meg (@hiyaitsmegan) April 24, 2019

However, most people were just plain stunned at the video and they used plenty memes to get their point across.

Me Eric Cantona's Instagram post.😫 pic.twitter.com/uhZq6FbA1f — MRX Media LTD. (@MRXtotheWorld) April 24, 2019

Wonder why "Eric Cantona" is trending...



Before & after. pic.twitter.com/k5CZeVDW0f — Goal Digger (@GoalDiggerFCB) April 24, 2019

Everyone watching Eric Cantona's latest Instagram video pic.twitter.com/61bYJyuPCN — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 24, 2019

Woke up, opened Instagram and saw Eric Cantona’s post. It’s my birthday. Why. Oh God. pic.twitter.com/GxSQflJ5N5 — Maira Izhar (@rahziAriaM) April 24, 2019

Just casually catching up with Instagram...



Clicked onto Eric Cantona’s latest post... pic.twitter.com/IHfScHWsHC — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) April 24, 2019

me before I knew why everyone was talking about Eric Cantona vs me after pic.twitter.com/fw9ifeit5p — Alan White (@aljwhite) April 24, 2019

What a time to be alive.

