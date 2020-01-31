Brexit Day: Stars across entertainment react on day Britain quits the EU

This Friday 31 January at 11.00pm, the UK officially leaves the European Union. See some of the reactions from the world of music and celebrity.

Friday 31 January at 11.00pm marks the date and time Britain is set to leave the European Union after 46 years.

As with most major events, stars from across music and entertainment have taken to social media to share their thoughts. See some of their reactions here...

DJ and founder of Bestival wrote: "getting a bit teary at this... huge love to all my mates, business partners, fellow lovers of life and brothers and sisters in arms in Europe today..."

Everything about the girl's Tracey Thorn preferred to focus on her bandmate Ben Watt's new album:

David Schneider shared a video of some veterans talking about their connection to Europe, writing: "Brexiters, not having fought in the war: “We didn’t fight in the war to stay in the EU”

People who actually fought in the war: “We didn’t fight in the war for a terrible idea like Brexit” #BrexitDay"

Brexiters, not having fought in the war: “We didn’t fight in the war to stay in the EU”



Iconic British performance poet John Cooper Clarke was fairly pragmatic about the whole event, telling NME: "The main thing is that’s a democracy. We’ve had the result, so just fucking act on it."

He added: "I’m not gonna tell you how I voted or how I didn’t vote. But the fucking figures are in, they’ve been in for four years so fucking do it."

Kathy Burke has been a staunch remainer throughout, and took to Twitter this morning to share her views on the day.

The Kevin and Perry star did not hold back, with an inflammatory tweet, which read: "Have a lovely day you stupid racist wankers".

Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson decided to simply tell a joke instead.

Taking to Twitter the Zombieland star shared an image, which read: "Scotsman, Irishman and Englishman walk into a bar.

"They all had to leave - because the Englishman wanted to."

See his post, which was captioned: "In london for the big day #brexit".

