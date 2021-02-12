You have to be pretty good to get 10/10 on this 1998 lyric quiz

12 February 2021, 17:20 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 17:22

The stars of 1998: Brian Molko, James Dean Bradfield, Cerys Matthews and Shirley Manson
The stars of 1998: Brian Molko, James Dean Bradfield, Cerys Matthews and Shirley Manson. Picture: YouTube

How well do you remember the year of Sexy Boy, Ray Of Light and If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next?

1998 was a funny old year - sandwiched between the glory of Britpop and the skinny-jeaned guitar sounds of the new Millennium, you'd be forgiven for thinking there weren't any big tunes released in those twelve months. But you'd be wrong!

We'll give you a line from a song that came out int he heady days of 1998. All you have to do is pick which one of the three titles we give you actually spawned the lyric.

Latest Quizzes

The Cast Of Friends: Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc

QUIZ: Which Friends character are you?

Blur emoji quiz

QUIZ: Guess the Blur song title from the emojis

Rock star dad's names

QUIZ: Can you name the rock stars from the name of their dads?

What's this gorilla meant to be advertising? And more importantly, what tune is playing?

Do you remember the TV adverts these classic songs featured in?

Mystery Britpop band

QUIZ: Can you name these Britpop bands?

Name the mystery facial features

Name the music legends from just one facial feature

Latest On Radio X

Rag'n'Bone Man

Rag'n'Bone Man's acoustic version of All You Ever Wanted will give you the chills

Rag 'N' Bone Man

David Bowie and his family dog Max, who has died

David Bowie's family dog Max has died

Foo Fighters press image 2021

Who Dave Grohl wants to induct Foo Fighters into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Foo Fighters

Kings of Leon press image

Kings Of Leon unveil Echoing single

Kings of Leon

New Order announce new live album and film Education Entertainment Recreation

New Order announce new live album and film Education Entertainment Recreation

New Order

Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder performs In London in 2018

Shaun Ryder says he's still visited by aliens

News