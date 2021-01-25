You have to be pretty good to get 10/10 on this 1993 lyric quiz

25 January 2021, 17:58 | Updated: 25 January 2021, 18:00

Hit artists of 1993: The Beloved, Nirvana, 4 Non Blondes and Meat Loaf.
How well do you remember the year of Sweet Harmony, Siamese Dream, 4 Non Blondes and In Utero?

1993: the year that grunge matured, dance music took a step in a different direction and mega-ballads were back in force with Meat Loaf's follow-up to the huge-selling Bat Out Of Hell.

But how well do you remember the year that Smashing Pumpkins, Nirvana and Pearl Jam enjoyed some healthy rivalry from Britpop, with Suede and Blur leading the charge?

We'll give you a line from a hit song from 1993. All you have to do is match the lyric to the tune.

