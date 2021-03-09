Only a music genius can score 10/10 on this 2008 lyric quiz!

9 March 2021, 18:51

The stars of 2008: MGMT, Florence + The Machine, The Ting Tings and Biffy Clyro. Picture: YouTube

How well do you remember the year of Florence + The Machine, MGMT, Biffy Clyro and The Ting Tings?

2008 was the year that MGMT, Florence + The Machine, Mystery Jets and Friendly Fires came onto the music scene.

For Miles Kane and Alex Turner, it was The Age Of The Understatement. Hot Chip were Ready For The Floor, Katy Perry Kissed A Girl (and liked it) and Kings Of Leon's Sex was On Fire.

But how well do you remember the fine year of 2008?

We'll give you a line from a song that came out in that year - all you have to do is pick which tune it is.

