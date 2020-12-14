Can you remember 100% of the lyrics to London Calling by The Clash?
14 December 2020, 16:34
How well do you recall Joe Strummer's 1979 classic? See how you get on!
The Clash released their classic double album London Calling in the dying days of the 1970s - 14 December 1979 to be exact.
The title track remains one of Joe Strummer and co's most defiant anthems - a call to arms against the stifling society of Britain at the turn of the 80s.
But how well do you remember the lyrics? We'll give you a line and all you have to do is fill in the blanks!