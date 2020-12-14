Can you remember 100% of the lyrics to London Calling by The Clash?

14 December 2020, 16:34

The Clash in 1978: Topper Headon, Mick Jones, Joe Strummer, Paul Simonon.
The Clash in 1978: Topper Headon, Mick Jones, Joe Strummer, Paul Simonon. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

How well do you recall Joe Strummer's 1979 classic? See how you get on!

The Clash released their classic double album London Calling in the dying days of the 1970s - 14 December 1979 to be exact.

The title track remains one of Joe Strummer and co's most defiant anthems - a call to arms against the stifling society of Britain at the turn of the 80s.

But how well do you remember the lyrics? We'll give you a line and all you have to do is fill in the blanks!

