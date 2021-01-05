Can you get 100% of the lyrics to Queen's Don't Stop Me Now correct?

Freddie Mercury in the video for Queen's Don't Stop Me Now. Picture: Official YouTube

How well do you recall Freddie Mercury's ode to hedonism? Can you recite every word off by heart?

There were many, many sides to Queen. From the mystical worlds of Seven Seas Of Rhye to the dramatic opera of Bohemian Rhapsody. The heavy rock of Hammer To Fall to the white funk of Another Ones Bites The Dust. Name a genre and Queen probably had a crack at it.

Don't Stop Me Now was written by the charismatic frontman Freddie Mercury at a time in his life when hedonism was king. And he distilled that expression of pure joy into this one song.

But how well do you remember the lyrics? A Top 10 hit in January 1979, it's soundtracked many a night out. Let's see if you're word perfect.