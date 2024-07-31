Wilderness Festival 2024 - stage times, line-up, tickets and more

Performing at Wilderness Festival 2024: Faithless, Michael Kiwanuka, BICEP and Jessie Ware. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

The Oxfordshire festival returns this weekend with Faithless, Michael Kiwanuka, Jessie Ware and BICEP all performing. Here's the schedule for the main stages.

Wilderness Festival takes place this year from 1st to 4th August 2024 at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire.

This year's bill will be topped by Faithless, Michael Kiwanuka and Jessie Ware and there'll be a special AV DJ set as Bicep presents Chroma. Also on the bill are Alison Goldfrapp, De La Soul, Barry Can't Swim, Palace and many more.

Here are the stage times for the main areas of Wilderness Festival 2024:

Wilderness Festival 2024 stage times

Thursday 1st August 2024

DJ Chris Tofu: 21.30

Old Time Sailors: 19.00

DJ Chris Tofu: 18.30

Friday 2nd August 2024

The Wilderness Stage

Faithless (live): 21.15

Barry Can't Swim: 19.45

Palace: 18.30

Dutty Moonshine Big Band: 17.15

Bjorn Again: 15.30

The Valley

Eats Everything: 01.15

Barry Can't Swim: 23.30

Saint Ludo: 22.00

The Jumpyard

Sam Redmore: 01.00

Jalapeno Sound System: 00.30

The Allergies: 23.30

Jalapeno Sound System: 23.00

The Brass Funkeys: 22.00

GUY.IN.GLASSES: 21.00

Mellowmatic: 20.00

DJ Chris Tofu: 19.30

Hench Hog: 18.45

Dj Chris Tofu: 18.15

Die Twice: 17.30

Countskylarkin: 17.00

Saturday 3rd August

The Wilderness Stage

Michael Kiwanuka: 21.15

The Teskey Brothers: 19.45

Alison Goldfrapp: 18.30

Craig Charles: 17.00

Bill Bailey: 15.30

The Valley

Ewan McVicar b2b Special Request: 01.00

Sarah Story: 23.30

Spooky Cash-Cash: 22.00

The Jumpyard

The Bhangra All Stars: 01.00

She's Got Brass: 23.30

DJ Chris Tofu: 23.00

Lewisland: 22.00

DJ Kira: 21.00

Vote Pedro: 20.00

DJ Kira: 19.30

Olaya: 18.30

La Matando: 18.00

London Galta Social Club: 17.00

La Matando: 16.30

Granfergo: 15.30

DJ Kira: 15.00

Fit Rave: 13.30

DJ Chris Tofu: 13.15

Tiny Leaves: 12.00

Sunday 4th August

The Wilderness Stage

BICEP present CHROMA (AV DJ set): 21.15

Jessie Ware: 19.30

De La Soul: 18.15

The Van Morrison Alumni Band: 17.00

Oh My God! It's The Church: 15.30

The Jumpyard

Gnawa Blues All Stars: 22.00

Huw Joseph: 21.00

Tuto Tribe: 20.00

Mista Trick: 19.30

Mother Wolf Cub: 18.30

Mista Trick: 18.00

Tankus The Henge: 17.00

Gus Robertson: 16.30

Madeleine Rose Witney: 15.45

Gus Robertson: 15.15

Ashaine White: 14.30

Gus Robertson: 14.00

Mackwood: 13.15

Gus Robertson: 12.45

Jaz Delorean: 12.15

Gus Robertson: 12.00

All information correct at time of publication. For full line-up details, tickets and other useful information, see the festival's official website www.wildernessfestival.com or on the official Wilderness Festival app.

When is Wilderness Festival 2024 held?

Wilderness takes place between 1st and 4th August 2024.

Where is Wilderness Festival located?

Wilderness Festival takes place at Cornbury Park, Charlbury, Chipping Norton OX7 3HL.

Are tickets for Wilderness Festival 2024 still available?

Remaining tickets for Wilderness are available at www.wildernessfestival.com/tickets