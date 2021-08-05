Wilderness Festival 2021 - Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Wilderness Festival. Picture: Alex Ramsay / Alamy Stock Photo

The Oxfordshire festival returns this weekend with Loyle Carner, Jamie xx and Rudimental all performing. Here's the schedule for the main stages.

Wilderness Festival takes place this year from 5-8 August 2021 at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire. The 2021 bill will be topped by the likes of Jamie xx, Loyle Carner, Rudimental and BICEP (live) and see performances from David Rodigan & The Outlook Orchestra, Franc Moody, Georgia, Picture This and more.

Here are the stage times for the main areas of Wilderness Festival 2021:

Thursday 5 August

The Club House

The Brass Funkeys - 9.30pm

The Naked POP inQUIZition - 8.00pm

The Dimmocks - 6.30pm

Razzomo - 5pm

Friday 6 August

The Wilderness Stage

Loyle Carner - 9.25pm

Mahalia - 7.40pm

Sports Team - 6.10pm

Self Esteem - 5.05pm

CMAT - 4.00pm

Joseph Reuben - 3.00pm

The Valley

East Everything - 2am

Nic Fanciulli - 12am

Dom Chung - 10pm

The Club House

The Brass Funkeys - 12.30am

Zero 7 (DJ set) - 10.45pm

Mr Tea & The Minions - 9.30pm

Democracy Disco - 8pm

The Dimmocks - 6.30pm

Razzomo - 5pm

The Naked POP inQUIZition - 3.30pm

The Dimmocks - 2pm

Saturday 7 August

The Wilderness Stage

Jamie xx - 9.15pm

BICEP - 7.15pm

Georgia - 6.00pm

LYRA - 4.55pm

Charlie Cunningham - 3.40pm

Jodie Nicholson - 2.30pm

The Club House

Mr Bruce - 12.45am

Lycra 80s Party - 11.15pm

Jet Boot Jack - 9.30pm

DJ Max Galactic - 9.30pm

CoCo & The Butterfields - 8pm

The DuppyBusters - 6.30pm

Black Kat Boppers - 5pm

Captain Accident & The Disasters - 3.30pm

The Wilderness Choir - 2pm

The Valley

Luke Unabomber - 2.00am

The Blessed Madonna - 12am

Craig Charles - 10.00pm

Sunday 8 August

The Wilderness Stage

Rudimental - 9.20pm

David Rodigan & The Outlook Orchestra - 7.35pm

Picture This - 6.05pm

Alfa Mist - 4.50pm

Katy J Pearson - 3.40pm

Weird Milk - 2.30pm

The Club House

The Naked POP inQUIZition - 9.30pm

The Brass Funkeys - 8pm

The Burger Van DJS - 6.30pm

The Grand Irrational - 3.30pm

The Valley

Jayda G - 10pm

Robbo - 8pm

All information correct at time of publication. For full line-up details, tickets and other useful information, see the festival's official website www.wildernessfestival.com or on the official Wilderness Festival app.