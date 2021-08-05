Wilderness Festival 2021 - Stage Times, Line-Up & More
5 August 2021, 12:53 | Updated: 5 August 2021, 12:56
The Oxfordshire festival returns this weekend with Loyle Carner, Jamie xx and Rudimental all performing. Here's the schedule for the main stages.
Wilderness Festival takes place this year from 5-8 August 2021 at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire. The 2021 bill will be topped by the likes of Jamie xx, Loyle Carner, Rudimental and BICEP (live) and see performances from David Rodigan & The Outlook Orchestra, Franc Moody, Georgia, Picture This and more.
Here are the stage times for the main areas of Wilderness Festival 2021:
Thursday 5 August
The Club House
- The Brass Funkeys - 9.30pm
- The Naked POP inQUIZition - 8.00pm
- The Dimmocks - 6.30pm
- Razzomo - 5pm
Friday 6 August
The Wilderness Stage
- Loyle Carner - 9.25pm
- Mahalia - 7.40pm
- Sports Team - 6.10pm
- Self Esteem - 5.05pm
- CMAT - 4.00pm
- Joseph Reuben - 3.00pm
The Valley
- East Everything - 2am
- Nic Fanciulli - 12am
- Dom Chung - 10pm
The Club House
- The Brass Funkeys - 12.30am
- Zero 7 (DJ set) - 10.45pm
- Mr Tea & The Minions - 9.30pm
- Democracy Disco - 8pm
- The Dimmocks - 6.30pm
- Razzomo - 5pm
- The Naked POP inQUIZition - 3.30pm
- The Dimmocks - 2pm
Saturday 7 August
The Wilderness Stage
- Jamie xx - 9.15pm
- BICEP - 7.15pm
- Georgia - 6.00pm
- LYRA - 4.55pm
- Charlie Cunningham - 3.40pm
- Jodie Nicholson - 2.30pm
The Club House
- Mr Bruce - 12.45am
- Lycra 80s Party - 11.15pm
- Jet Boot Jack - 9.30pm
- DJ Max Galactic - 9.30pm
- CoCo & The Butterfields - 8pm
- The DuppyBusters - 6.30pm
- Black Kat Boppers - 5pm
- Captain Accident & The Disasters - 3.30pm
- The Wilderness Choir - 2pm
The Valley
- Luke Unabomber - 2.00am
- The Blessed Madonna - 12am
- Craig Charles - 10.00pm
Sunday 8 August
The Wilderness Stage
- Rudimental - 9.20pm
- David Rodigan & The Outlook Orchestra - 7.35pm
- Picture This - 6.05pm
- Alfa Mist - 4.50pm
- Katy J Pearson - 3.40pm
- Weird Milk - 2.30pm
The Club House
- The Naked POP inQUIZition - 9.30pm
- The Brass Funkeys - 8pm
- The Burger Van DJS - 6.30pm
- The Grand Irrational - 3.30pm
The Valley
- Jayda G - 10pm
- Robbo - 8pm
All information correct at time of publication. For full line-up details, tickets and other useful information, see the festival's official website www.wildernessfestival.com or on the official Wilderness Festival app.