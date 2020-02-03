The Streets and Royal Blood to headline Victorious Festival 2020

The Streets' Mike Skinner and Royal Blood. Picture: 1. Christoph Schmidt/DPA/PA Images 2. Press/Perou

The Fit But You Know It outfit and Lights Out duo have been added to the bill at the Portsmouth festival, joining previously announced headliner Ian Brown.

Fit But You Know It outfit and the Figure It Out duo have been confirmed as headliners for the Portsmouth festival, which takes place on Southsea Seafront from 28-30 August, Bank Holiday Weekend.

Mike Skinner and co will play the Saturday night of the festival, while Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher will close the event on the Sunday night.

Also added to the bill are Johnny Marr, Miles Kane, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Bombay Bicycle Club, and many many more.

Tickets are on sale now

The bands join previously announced headliner, The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown.

The F.E.A.R singer will top the bill on the Friday night of the festival, playing tracks from throughout his over 30 year career.

Joining the Manchester man on the opening day of Victorious are Brighton outfit The Kooks and Joy Division and New Order co-founder Peter Hook and the Light, and Terrorvision, who celebrated their 25th anniversary with a tour in 2018.