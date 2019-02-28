New Order announced as final headliners for Victorious Festival 2019

New Order. Picture: Warren Jackson, Courtesy of New Order

The Blue Monday legends have been confirmed to close the Portsmouth festival, which takes place from 23-25 August this year.

New Order have been confirmed as the fourth and final headliners of Victorious 2019.

The Blue Monday outfit will close the Sunday night of the festival, which takes place on Portsmouth's Southsea Seafront from 23-25 August 2019.

Bernard Sumner and co join previously announced headliners Two Door Cinema Club, The Specials and Rudimental at the three-day music event - rounding off an epic August Bank Holiday Weekend of music.

Festival Director Andy Marsh, said: "New Order strike a great balance with the rest of our bookings. It’s the perfect blend of genres and musical textures and more importantly it’s going to make for a fantastic finale. Victorious 2019 is going to be truly spectacular. The line up has gone down really well and tickets are selling faster than ever, we can’t wait for August!"

Tickets for are on sale at victoriousfestival.co.uk

Victorious Festival 2019 line-up poster. Picture: Press/ Victorious Festival

Watch New Order play Disorder live in Manchester:

Also confirmed for the festival are the likes of James Bay, The Hives, The Vaccines, Bloc Party performing their Silent Alarm album, Doves, The Zutons, Dodgy, Ocean Colour Scene, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Badly Drawn Boy, Lewis Capaldi, The Futureheads, Republica, Ziggy Marley, Starsailor and much more.

