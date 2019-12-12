Ian Brown to headline Victorious Festival 2020

Ian Brown in 2018. Picture: Press

The Stone Roses legend has been announced for the Friday night of the festival, alongside The Kooks, Peter Hook and the Light and Terrorvision.

Ian Brown has been confirmed for Victorious 2020.

The Stone Roses legend is set to headline the Portsmouth festival, which takes place on Southsea Seafront from 28-30 August Bank Holiday Weekend.

The F.E.A.R singer will top the bill on the Friday night of the festival, playing tracks from throughout his over 30 year career.

Joining the Manchester legend on the opening day of Victorious are Brighton outfit The Kooks, Joy Division and New Order co-founder Peter Hook and the Light.

Also added to the line-up on Friday are Terrorvision, who celebrated their 25th anniversary with a tour in 2018.

Tickets are on sale now

🎉Line up announcement! 🎉

​

TICKETS FROM £25 A DAY!



Friday will see a headline set from @ianbrown, as well as performances from @The Kooks, @peterhook & The Light & @terrorvision. Loads more acts still to be announced across the weekend! pic.twitter.com/pv2np5lm7j — Victorious Festival (@VictoriousFest) December 12, 2019

Festival Director Andy Marsh said: “We’re delighted to announce the first wave of artists as a sneak peek of what we’ve got in store for next year. We’re positive 2020 will be our best line- up to date and we can’t wait to announce the rest of the bill.”

Ian Brown has previously been confirmed to headline Neighbourhood Weekender 2020.

Also topping the bill will be Llandudno rockers Catfish and The Bottlemen.

The event takes place at Victoria Park, Warrington on 23 and 24 May 2020 and will be a huge hometown return for Brown, which marks his first major solo headline performance in almost a decade.

Also on the bill across the weekend will be a whole host of Radio X favourites, including number one artist Sam Fender, The Coral, The Wombats, Miles Kane, Inhaler, Pale Waves, The Sherlocks and Sea Girls, while indie heavyweights Shed Seven, The Pigeon Detectives, The Lightning Seeds and more will all play across the weekend.

