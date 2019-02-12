Doves and Two Door Cinema Club added to Victorious Festival

Two Door Cinema Club 2019. Picture: Press

More artists have been added to the bill of the Portsmouth festival in August, including Bloc Party and more.

Victorious Festival has announced a second wave of artists for its 2019 event.

Two Door Cinema Club will co-headline with The Specials on Friday night, while Rudimental will headline on Saturday.

Also added to the bill are returning heroes Doves, while Bloc Party will be performing their well-received Silent Alarm set at the festival.

Victorious Festival poster 2019. Picture: Victorious Festival

The bill for the festival, which takes place between 23 and 25 August 2019 by the beach at Southsea, near Portsmouth, will also feature The Zutons, Dodgy, Ocean Colour Scene, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Badly Drawn Boy, Lewis Capaldi, The Futureheads, Republica, Ziggy Marley, Starsailor and more.

The new artists join the already-announced acts, which include The Specials, James Bay The Hives and The Vaccines.

Tickets for the event are currently onsale at https://www.victoriousfestival.co.uk/