Biffy Clyro, Jamie T and Snow Patrol for Victorious Festival 2024
5 December 2023, 10:02 | Updated: 5 December 2023, 10:04
The Portsmouth festival will also see sets from Fatboy Slim, Courteeners, Pixies, Wet Leg and more next summer.
Victorious Festival has announced its headliners for 2024.
Snow Patrol will headline Friday alongside Fatboy Slim, with Jamie T topping the bill on Saturday and Biffy Clyro closing the festival on Sunday.
Last week, fans spotted the words "PRAISE YOU" had appeared in the location where the iconic Victorious sign usually sits, hinting at one of the headliners for 2024.
Victorious Festival hints at 2024 headliner: https://t.co/85AAcyqY7K #FatboySlim #VictoriousFestival— Neil Durham (@NeilDurham) November 27, 2023
Also appearing at next year's event will be Courteeners, Wet Leg, Becky Hill, Jess Glynne and Pixies. Comedy headliners include Russell Hoard and Frankie Boyle.
Further names confirmed today include Idles, One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Arlo Parks, The Lathums, Lightning Seeds, Maximo Park, Yard Act, The Lottery Winners, Holly Humberstone, The Amazons and The Snuts. See below for the full wave of confirmed acts.
Who is headlining Victorious Festival 2024?
The headliners for Victorious Festival 2024 are:
- Friday 23rd August: Snow Patrol/Fatboy Slim
- Saturday 24th August: Jamie T
- Sunday 25th August: Biffy Clyro
Which other artists have been confirmed for Victorious Festival 2024?
- The Amazons
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Frankie Boyle
- Brooke Combe
- CMAT
- Courteeners
- Crystal Tides
- Do Nothing
- Echobelly
- Jess Glynne
- Cameron Hayes
- Becky Hill
- Russell Howard
- Holly Humberstone
- Idles
- The Lathums
- Lightning Seeds
- The Lottery Winners
- Maximo Park
- The Murder Capital
- Arlo Parks
- Peace
- Personal Trainer
- The Pigeon Detectives
- Pixies
- Red Rum Club
- The Royston Club
- Sea Power
- The Snuts
- Soft Play
- Louis Tomlinson
- Tors
- Wet Leg
- Yard Act
Where does Victorious Festival take place?
Victorious takes place on Southsea Common, Osborne Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 3LR.
What are the dates for Victorious Festival 2024?
Victorious Festival will return between 23rd and 25th August 2024, the August Bank Holiday.
How do I buy tickets for Victorious Festival 2024?
Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now from www.victoriousfestival.co.uk.