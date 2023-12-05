Biffy Clyro, Jamie T and Snow Patrol for Victorious Festival 2024

Headliners for Victorious Festival 2024: Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

The Portsmouth festival will also see sets from Fatboy Slim, Courteeners, Pixies, Wet Leg and more next summer.

Victorious Festival has announced its headliners for 2024.

Snow Patrol will headline Friday alongside Fatboy Slim, with Jamie T topping the bill on Saturday and Biffy Clyro closing the festival on Sunday.

Last week, fans spotted the words "PRAISE YOU" had appeared in the location where the iconic Victorious sign usually sits, hinting at one of the headliners for 2024.

Also appearing at next year's event will be Courteeners, Wet Leg, Becky Hill, Jess Glynne and Pixies. Comedy headliners include Russell Hoard and Frankie Boyle.

Further names confirmed today include Idles, One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Arlo Parks, The Lathums, Lightning Seeds, Maximo Park, Yard Act, The Lottery Winners, Holly Humberstone, The Amazons and The Snuts. See below for the full wave of confirmed acts.

Victorious Festival line-up poster for 2024. Picture: Press

Who is headlining Victorious Festival 2024?

The headliners for Victorious Festival 2024 are:

Friday 23rd August: Snow Patrol/Fatboy Slim

Saturday 24th August: Jamie T

Sunday 25th August: Biffy Clyro

Which other artists have been confirmed for Victorious Festival 2024?

The Amazons

Natasha Bedingfield

Frankie Boyle

Brooke Combe

CMAT

Courteeners

Crystal Tides

Do Nothing

Echobelly

Jess Glynne

Cameron Hayes

Becky Hill

Russell Howard

Holly Humberstone

Idles

The Lathums

Lightning Seeds

The Lottery Winners

Maximo Park

The Murder Capital

Arlo Parks

Peace

Personal Trainer

The Pigeon Detectives

Pixies

Red Rum Club

The Royston Club

Sea Power

The Snuts

Soft Play

Louis Tomlinson

Tors

Wet Leg

Yard Act

Where does Victorious Festival take place?

Victorious takes place on Southsea Common, Osborne Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 3LR.

What are the dates for Victorious Festival 2024?

Victorious Festival will return between 23rd and 25th August 2024, the August Bank Holiday.

How do I buy tickets for Victorious Festival 2024?

Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now from www.victoriousfestival.co.uk.