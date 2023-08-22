Victorious Festival 2023: Stage Times, Line-Up & More
22 August 2023, 14:26 | Updated: 22 August 2023, 14:36
The seafront festival returns to Southsea this weekend with headliners Jamiroquai, Kasabian and Mumford & Sons. Find out who’s on and when right here.
When is Victorious Festival and who is headlining in 2023?
The hugely popular Victorious Festival takes place on Southsea seafront, in Portsmouth between Friday 25th and Sunday 27th August. This year’s festival features Jamiroquai, Kasabian, Mumford & Sons, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, Alt-J, Johnny Marr, Ellie Goulding, Ben Howard, The Vaccines, Kaiser Chiefs, Raye, Friendly Fires, The Charlatans, Jake Bugg, Sea Girls and many more.
Find out who’s playing on which stage and at what time over the August Bank Holiday weekend at Victorious Festival here.
Are there still tickets left for Victorious Festival 2023?
There are some ticket packages left for Victorious Festival 2023 at time of publication, but check with the official site here.
All stage times are subject to change. For the full line-up, see the official Victorious Festival site and app here
Victorious Festival 2023: Stage Times
Friday 25th August 2023
Common Stage
- Jamiroquai: 21.20
- Raye: 19.45
- Friendly Fires: 18.15
- The Charlatans: 16.45
- Mae Muller: 15.30
- Billy Nomates: 14.30
- Blossoms: 13.15
- The Mary Wallopers: 12.15
Castle Stage
- Pete Tong Orchestra Ibiza Classics: 21.40
- Jake Bugg: 20.05
- Katy B: 18.35
- Circa Waves: 17.05
- The View: 16.05
- Cian Ducrot: 15.05
- Katy J Pearson: 14.05
- Ellie Dixon: 13.05
- Sofia Isella: 12.05
Acoustic Stage
- Newton Faulkner: 22.00
- Rose Gray: 20.45
- Cate: 19.45
- Persia Holder: 18.45
- Calum Bowie: 17.45
- SØLV: 16.45
- Lee & The Freaks: 14.50
- The Ministry Of Anthems: 13.50
- Tash Hills: 13.00
- Bella Estelle: 12.10
- Stratztn 1: 11.20
- Katya: 10.30
Saturday 26th August 2023
Common Stage
- Kasabian: 21.20
- Kaiser Chiefs: 19.45
- Belle & Sebastian: 18.15
- Kate Nash: 16.45
- The Divine Comedy: 15.30
- Pale Waves: 14.30
- Natalie Imbruglia: 13.15
- Connie Constance: 12.15
Castle Stage
- Alt-J: 21.40
- Amyl & The Sniffers: 20.05
- The Coral: 18.35
- Shame: 17.05
- Inspiral Carpets: 16.05
- Stone: 15.05
- Matilda Mann: 14.05
- Julie: 12.05
- Crystal Tides: 11.20
Acoustic Stage
- Badly Drawn Boy: 22.00
- Tom Speight: 20.45
- Mychelle: 19.45
- Deco: 18.45
- Kayla Grace: 17.45
- Jack Botts: 16.45
- James Walsh: 15.15
- Jerry Williams: 14.25
- Nahli: 13.35
- The Southsea Alternative Choir: 12.45
- Olly Hlt: 11.55
- South Coast Ghosts: 11.05
- NOMAD: 10.30
Sunday 27th August 2023
Common Stage
- Mumford & Sons: 21.20
- Ellie Goulding: 19.45
- Sigrid: 18.15
- Sea Girls: 16.45
- Dylan: 15.30
- The GO! Team: 14.30
- Hard-Fi: 13.15
- Courting: 12.15
Castle Stage
- Johnny Marr: 21.55
- The Vaccines: 20.05
- Ben Howard: 18.35
- The Enemy: 17.05
- Heather Small: 16.05
- Crawlers: 15.05
- The Blinders: 14.05
- Annie Mac: 12.55
- Modernlove.: 12.05
Acoustic Stage
- Gabriella Climi: 22.00
- Bonnie Kemplay: 20.45
- Connor Fyfe: 19.45
- Sad Boys Club: 18.45
- Natalie Shay: 17.45
- Will And The People: 16.30
- St Lundi: 15.30
- House Of Anthems: 14.40
- Rewind: 13.50
- The Southsea Alternative Choir: 13.00
- Astromoda: 12.10
- After Arden: 11.20
- David Ellis: 10.30