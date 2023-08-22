Victorious Festival 2023: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Victorious Festival headliners: Jamiroquai, Kasabian and Mumford & Sons. Picture: PA Images/Associated Press/Alamy Stock Photo

The seafront festival returns to Southsea this weekend with headliners Jamiroquai, Kasabian and Mumford & Sons. Find out who’s on and when right here.

When is Victorious Festival and who is headlining in 2023?

The hugely popular Victorious Festival takes place on Southsea seafront, in Portsmouth between Friday 25th and Sunday 27th August. This year’s festival features Jamiroquai, Kasabian, Mumford & Sons, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, Alt-J, Johnny Marr, Ellie Goulding, Ben Howard, The Vaccines, Kaiser Chiefs, Raye, Friendly Fires, The Charlatans, Jake Bugg, Sea Girls and many more.

Find out who’s playing on which stage and at what time over the August Bank Holiday weekend at Victorious Festival here.

Are there still tickets left for Victorious Festival 2023?

There are some ticket packages left for Victorious Festival 2023 at time of publication, but check with the official site here.

Jake Bugg will be performing on Friday night at Victorious Festival 2023. Picture: Alamy

All stage times are subject to change. For the full line-up, see the official Victorious Festival site and app here

Victorious Festival 2023: Stage Times

Friday 25th August 2023

Common Stage

Jamiroquai: 21.20

Raye: 19.45

Friendly Fires: 18.15

The Charlatans: 16.45

Mae Muller: 15.30

Billy Nomates: 14.30

Blossoms: 13.15

The Mary Wallopers: 12.15

Castle Stage

Pete Tong Orchestra Ibiza Classics: 21.40

Jake Bugg: 20.05

Katy B: 18.35

Circa Waves: 17.05

The View: 16.05

Cian Ducrot: 15.05

Katy J Pearson: 14.05

Ellie Dixon: 13.05

Sofia Isella: 12.05

Acoustic Stage

Newton Faulkner: 22.00

Rose Gray: 20.45

Cate: 19.45

Persia Holder: 18.45

Calum Bowie: 17.45

SØLV: 16.45

Lee & The Freaks: 14.50

The Ministry Of Anthems: 13.50

Tash Hills: 13.00

Bella Estelle: 12.10

Stratztn 1: 11.20

Katya: 10.30

Alt-J will top the second stage at 2023's Victorious on Saturday night. Picture: Ale Espaliat/Alamy

Victorious Festival 2023: Stage Times

Saturday 26th August 2023

Common Stage

Kasabian: 21.20

Kaiser Chiefs: 19.45

Belle & Sebastian: 18.15

Kate Nash: 16.45

The Divine Comedy: 15.30

Pale Waves: 14.30

Natalie Imbruglia: 13.15

Connie Constance: 12.15

Castle Stage

Alt-J: 21.40

Amyl & The Sniffers: 20.05

The Coral: 18.35

Shame: 17.05

Inspiral Carpets: 16.05

Stone: 15.05

Matilda Mann: 14.05

Julie: 12.05

Crystal Tides: 11.20

Acoustic Stage

Badly Drawn Boy: 22.00

Tom Speight: 20.45

Mychelle: 19.45

Deco: 18.45

Kayla Grace: 17.45

Jack Botts: 16.45

James Walsh: 15.15

Jerry Williams: 14.25

Nahli: 13.35

The Southsea Alternative Choir: 12.45

Olly Hlt: 11.55

South Coast Ghosts: 11.05

NOMAD: 10.30

Johnny Marr headlines the Castle Stage on Sunday night at Victorious. Picture: Jill O'Donnell/Alamy Live News

Victorious Festival 2023: Stage Times

Sunday 27th August 2023

Common Stage

Mumford & Sons: 21.20

Ellie Goulding: 19.45

Sigrid: 18.15

Sea Girls: 16.45

Dylan: 15.30

The GO! Team: 14.30

Hard-Fi: 13.15

Courting: 12.15

Castle Stage

Johnny Marr: 21.55

The Vaccines: 20.05

Ben Howard: 18.35

The Enemy: 17.05

Heather Small: 16.05

Crawlers: 15.05

The Blinders: 14.05

Annie Mac: 12.55

Modernlove.: 12.05

Acoustic Stage