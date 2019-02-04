Truck Festival uses potatoes to hint at 2019 headliners
4 February 2019, 11:23 | Updated: 4 February 2019, 11:28
The Oxfordshire festival has been sending potatoes to ticket buyers… with some BIG names written on them!
Truck Festival has been slowly leaking its 2019 line-up in a VERY unique way.
Ticket buyers have been receiving POTATOES in the mail with the name of an artist written on it in marker pen.
Fans have been tweeting their prized potatoes using the hashtag #truckpotato, and it looks like Foals, Wolf Alice, Two Door Cinema Club, Nothing But Thieves, IDLES and Kate Nash all appear to be in the frame.
could this lineup get any better ???? #TruckPotato @TruckFestival pic.twitter.com/HTpojteDmZ— sophie louisa (@fluorescentsoph) February 2, 2019
the organisers of @TruckFestival are a meme. thanks lads; pls don’t b messing with me #TruckPotato pic.twitter.com/gArLAPR35L— Eleanor✨ (@wxlf_alice) February 2, 2019
#truckpotato @TruckFestival looks like it certainly is what you know pic.twitter.com/jV6LSTLwad— phee (@phee_hagan) February 2, 2019
Not what I was expecting to receive in the post this morning #truckpotato @Slaves @TruckFestival pic.twitter.com/S9i06auJeE— Luke Sandys (@LukeSandys) February 2, 2019
This hasn’t stopped people from taking the mickey, of course…
#TruckPotato @TruckFestival wow, DJ Set? pic.twitter.com/AkRFHWLMJ2— Paul Beebe (@paulbeebe) February 2, 2019
WOW! I did NOT expect this! Thank you @TruckFestival #truckpotato pic.twitter.com/U8UiGcsWtU— Adam (@AdamPattrick) February 2, 2019
The full line-up is to be revealed tonight (Monday 4 February) at 6pm. Truck Festival takes place between 26 and 28 July 2019. For more details, see truckfestival.com