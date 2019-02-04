Truck Festival uses potatoes to hint at 2019 headliners

4 February 2019, 11:23 | Updated: 4 February 2019, 11:28

Some potatoes, yesterday
Some potatoes, yesterday. Picture: Getty Images

The Oxfordshire festival has been sending potatoes to ticket buyers… with some BIG names written on them!

Truck Festival has been slowly leaking its 2019 line-up in a VERY unique way.

Ticket buyers have been receiving POTATOES in the mail with the name of an artist written on it in marker pen.

Fans have been tweeting their prized potatoes using the hashtag #truckpotato, and it looks like Foals, Wolf Alice, Two Door Cinema Club, Nothing But Thieves, IDLES and Kate Nash all appear to be in the frame.

This hasn’t stopped people from taking the mickey, of course…

The full line-up is to be revealed tonight (Monday 4 February) at 6pm. Truck Festival takes place between 26 and 28 July 2019. For more details, see truckfestival.com

