Foals to play huge homecoming show at Truck Festival 2019

Foals, 2019. Picture: Press

Wolf Alice, Two Door Cinema Club and Slaves also on the bill for this year’s event.

Foals have announced that they will be playing their first homecoming show in over fiver years with a headline slot at Truck Festival in Oxfordshire.

Also on the bill are Wolf Alice, Two Door Cinema Club, Slaves, Nothing But Thieves, The Futureheads and more.

Radio X’s tips for 2019, Ten Tonnes, Sea Girls and Sports Team will also play the festival, whichtakes place at Hill Farm, Oxfordshire between 26 and 28 July 2019.

Tickets are on sale now at https://truckfestival.com/tickets/

Over the weekend, fans revealed that the festival had leaked some of the artist on the bill by sending boxes of potatoes with some of the names inked on in marker. One found its way to Radio X's very own Dr Sunta Templeton:

First announced acts for Truck Festival 2019:

Wolf Alice, Foals, Two Door Cinema Club, Slaves, Nothing But Thieves, You Me At Six, Don Broco, IDLES, Kate Nash, Shame, Lewis Capaldi, The Futureheads, Sea Girls, Ten Tonnes, Fontaines D.C., Spector, Clean Cut Kid, She Drew The Gun, Easy Life, Cassia, Whenyoung, Sports Team, Milk Teeth, Puppy, Only The Poets, Pip Blom, Saltwater Sun, Vistas, The Murder Capital, Lucia, Swimming Girls, Lady Bird, Press To Meco, Martha, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Heavy Lungs, Haze, Devon, The Mysterines, Kagoule, Zuzu, Annabel Allum, Cassels, Cheerbleederz, Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Lacuna Common, Self Help, Mr Motivator