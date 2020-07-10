TRNSMT Festival's greatest ever moments

Gerry Cinnamon performs on stage during TRNSMT Festival Day 2 at Glasgow Green on June 30, 2018. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty Images

This weekend would have seen TRNSMT Festival return to Glasgow - but instead, Radio X looks back at the finest sets of previous years. from Gerry Cinnamon to Arctic Monkeys.

TRNSMT Festival was to have taken place on the weekend of 10 to 12 July, but the coronavirus pandemic has - like pretty much every other live event this year - meant the weekend has been cancelled.

Organisers have confirmed that TRNSMT will be back next year between 9 and 11 July, with headliners Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi and tickets are on sale now from trnsmtfest.com

Fans at TRNSMT Festival in July 2019. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

But that's not all - to make up for the lack of a festival this year, the team have lined up a weekend of activity called TRNSMT AT HOME. The show will will kick off on the TRNSMT Festival Facebook and YouTube pages at 5pm on Saturday 11 July featuring special "made at home" content from festival acts including Fontaines D.C, The LaFontaines, Dylan John Thomas, The Ninth Wave, Kawala and more. There will also be a TRNSMT Takeover on BBC Scotland fro 9pm on Saturday 11 July.

And, before that kicks off, Radio X has taken a look back at some of the most memorable moments from TRNSMT history, right from the first festival which took place in 2017.