TRNSMT Festival announce more huge acts for 2020

LOVE is in the air! Check this huge wave of artists just announced for #TRNSMT2020 👀😍



Grab a ticket while you can ~ https://t.co/P6LlXfxSOP pic.twitter.com/2w8JMngwUv — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) February 14, 2020

Ash, Jimmy Eat World, Dermot Kennedy and Declan McKenna have been added to the festival, where Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi will headline.

TRNSMT Festival has added more acts to its 2020 line-up.

The Scottish festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green from 10-12 July 2020, has announced the likes of Ash, Jimmy Eat World, Dermot Kennedy and Declan McKenna for its huge bill.

Also on the line up for the Glasgow festival are The Lathums, Twin Atlantic, Georgia.

Tickets are on sale now.

The acts will join previously announced headliners Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi.

Courteeners' Liam Fray, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi. Picture: 1. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images 2. Press 3. Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images

The Not Nineteen Forever rockers will headline the first night of the festival on Friday 10 July, where they'll be joined by The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, Geordie singer-songwriter and BRITs Critics' Choice winner Sam Fender, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and more.

Courteeners frontman Liam Fray said of the announcement: "Scotland took us straight to their hearts, right from the very start. Starting with playing the ABC with The Coral back in 2007, we’ve always had an amazing connection with the people of Scotland. Feels like a 2nd home. To headline TRNSMT is a serious honour and we'll be bringing a serious party. What a line-up".

VIDEO: Elderly woman spotted on shoulders during Lewis Capaldi's TRNSMT 2019 set

Liam Gallagher will headline the second night of the festival on Saturday 11 July, with support from Foals, Keane and Twin Atlantic.

The former Oasis rocker said: "I love Scotland and It’s an honour to be going back to headline TRNSMT Festival.

"P.s. Have I told you lately that I Love You?"

VIDEO: Liam Gallagher Leads TRNSMT Crowds In Wonderwall Singalong

Lewis Capaldi will return to TRNSMT to close the festival, this time headlining the third and final night of the event with special guests in Snow Patrol and Rita Ora.

The Someone You Loved singer said of the news: "Yaaaaaas! I've been lucky enough to play TRNSMT every year since it’s inception and to be a headliner is absolutely wild. Things are about to get chubby and sexy, fast. See you up the road next year! X".

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi had his card declined at Glastonbury

The festival has previously seen performances from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead, The Killers, Stormzy, Queen & Adam Lambert and George Ezra serve up mammoth moments, with TRNSMT 2020 destined to add more unforgettable memories in front of a fervent Glasgow crowd.