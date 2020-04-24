TRNSMT Festival 2020 cancelled: 2021 dates confirmed

The festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green, has confirmed it will not be able to go ahead this year.

TRNSMT Festival has confirmed that it will not be taking place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green and was set to see headliners in Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi.

While the festival has also confirmed its dates for 2021 and said tickets can be rolled over, it has not confirmed that the line-up will be the same.

However, they are working to get the 2021 bill as close to 2020 as possible.

Festival organisers began in a statement: "We are absolutely gutted to announce that due to the comments made by the First Minister of Scotland during the daily briefing on 23rd April, TRNSMT will be unable to go ahead as planned in July 2020.

"We did not want to take this step but it is unavoidable. The health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community will always be our top priority."

They continue: "We are now working hard with all the artist teams to try to get the 2021 line-up as close to this year’s as we can and will be able to update on this fully over the next two weeks. We’d like to thank the artist teams for their hard work in helping us to try and achieve this.

"This 2021 line-up announcement will be made soon and you will be able to either hold on to your ticket and carry it over to next year's festival in order to secure your place well in advance or request a refund. Your ticket provider will be in touch so look out for an email coming from them soon. Please only get in touch with them if you haven’t been contacted after 14 days as they are very busy at this time.

We can confirm that next year’s festival will take place on the weekend of 9-11th July 2021.

Finally, TRNSMT would not be the amazing festival that it is, without YOU – our amazing audience so we thank you for your support.

Stay at home, practice social distancing and stay safe.

We will be back next year to celebrate like never before – see you all then!

Love, TRNSMT x"

