Tributes Pour In After Tramlines Festival Director Sara Nulty Dies, Aged 36

3 July 2018, 13:15

Tramlines Festival 2017
Tramlines Festival 2017. Picture: Press/Tramlines Festival

According to reports, the co-creator of the Sheffield festival has passed away after a brief illness.

The co-founder and director of Sheffield's Tramlines Festival has tragically died at the age of 36.

According to The Star, the sad news was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Deadman, who worked with her on 10 instalments of the music festival, which now takes place at Hillsborough Park in the city.

See the young festival organiser pictured with Flavor Flav below:

The festival said in a statement on their official Facebook Page: "It is with great sadness that we must announce that our Festival Director, Sarah Nulty, has passed away at the age of 36 following a brief illness.

"Many of you may never have had the pleasure of meeting Tramlines’ very own Wonder Woman, but thousands of you have attended the festival Sarah dedicated her working life to. Tramlines would not exist as the festival we all know and love today without her hard graft, passion, and generosity, and for that we are eternally thankful.

"Sarah was our friend, our mentor, our go-to person in time of crisis – nothing would phase her. She was kind and feisty and had such an infectious laugh. At Tramlines, she’d stay out all night at the after parties and then be on litter picking duties on site by 8am – her energy was unfathomable. For all this and so much more, we deeply and sorely miss her.

"We want to celebrate everything Sarah did for Tramlines and for the music scene in Sheffield. She will always be our fearless leader.

#BeMoreNulty"

See their full post below:

See Sarah intverviewed about the festival in 2013:

This year's Tramlines is set to celebrate 10 years of the festival with headliners in Stereophonics, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Craig David's TS5's.

Sheffield band Reverend And The Makers are among the artists who have paid tribute to Nulty, who declared: "Sheffield has lost a good un."

Bestival co-founder Rob da Bank shared his devastation at the news.

See more tributes to Sarah below:

