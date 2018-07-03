Tributes Pour In After Tramlines Festival Director Sara Nulty Dies, Aged 36

Tramlines Festival 2017. Picture: Press/Tramlines Festival

According to reports, the co-creator of the Sheffield festival has passed away after a brief illness.

The co-founder and director of Sheffield's Tramlines Festival has tragically died at the age of 36.

According to The Star, the sad news was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Deadman, who worked with her on 10 instalments of the music festival, which now takes place at Hillsborough Park in the city.

See the young festival organiser pictured with Flavor Flav below:

BREAKING: Heartbreaking news - @tramlines Festival Director Sarah Nulty, 36, has died after a short battle with cancer - an inspiration with a zest for life who championed music in the city and beyond. Sarah, your legacy will live on. God bless Gx https://t.co/ePX62DiHqc pic.twitter.com/AogWpAHPSY — Graham Walker (@GW1962) July 2, 2018

The festival said in a statement on their official Facebook Page: "It is with great sadness that we must announce that our Festival Director, Sarah Nulty, has passed away at the age of 36 following a brief illness.

"Many of you may never have had the pleasure of meeting Tramlines’ very own Wonder Woman, but thousands of you have attended the festival Sarah dedicated her working life to. Tramlines would not exist as the festival we all know and love today without her hard graft, passion, and generosity, and for that we are eternally thankful.

"Sarah was our friend, our mentor, our go-to person in time of crisis – nothing would phase her. She was kind and feisty and had such an infectious laugh. At Tramlines, she’d stay out all night at the after parties and then be on litter picking duties on site by 8am – her energy was unfathomable. For all this and so much more, we deeply and sorely miss her.

"We want to celebrate everything Sarah did for Tramlines and for the music scene in Sheffield. She will always be our fearless leader.

#BeMoreNulty"

See their full post below:

It is with great sadness that we must announce that our Festival Director, Sarah Nulty, has passed away at the age of 36... Posted by Tramlines on Tuesday, 3 July 2018

See Sarah intverviewed about the festival in 2013:

This year's Tramlines is set to celebrate 10 years of the festival with headliners in Stereophonics, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Craig David's TS5's.

Sheffield band Reverend And The Makers are among the artists who have paid tribute to Nulty, who declared: "Sheffield has lost a good un."

We’re all very sad 2hear about the death of Sarah Nulty who ran @tramlines successfully for nearly a decade



She was awesome and we were honoured to have worked with her on this years festival



Sheffield has lost a good un. Sending love and best wishes to her family n friends — Reverend&TheMakers (@Reverend_Makers) July 2, 2018

Bestival co-founder Rob da Bank shared his devastation at the news.

absolutely devastated to hear about the death of Sarah from @tramlines in Sheffield... Sarah was a huge part of the independent spirit of the UK festival scene and a big player in @AIF_UK .... you'll be missed x — Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) July 3, 2018

See more tributes to Sarah below:

Sheffield is a great festival city, and I've been so inspired by the hugely skilled, tenacious and resourceful women who run our festivals - Sarah Nulty was one of them, a cultural leader, our city's loss. Rock on @tramlines, and rest in peace Sarah. #girlstothefront https://t.co/WNDHAOe1bc — Melanie Iredale (@Melanie_Iredale) July 2, 2018

Heartbreaking news about the passing of Sarah Nulty.

A huge loss to the Sheffield music scene and to those of us that were honoured to have known her.

The positive message I’m reading from many online dedications is for us to #BeMoreLikeNulty, which seems like a fitting tribute. pic.twitter.com/QMZRELnzXv — Tom J Newell (@tomjnewell) July 3, 2018

I didn't know Sarah Nulty personally, but whatever you think of Tramlines, it has been a positive thing for Sheffield these last 10 years. So respect to her. She's done more than most for my home town. RIP.#Sheffield #Tramlines @Tramlines — Don Botterelli (@DonBotterelli) July 2, 2018