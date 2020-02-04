Ian Brown, Catfish and the Bottlemen & Madness to headline Tramlines Festival 2020

Ian Brown in 2018. Picture: Press

Sheffield's biggest city-based festival has revealed its headliners for this year - with The Kooks, DMA'S and The Hives also on the bill.

Tramlines Festival has announced its line-up for 2020.

The Sheffield festival - which takes place at Hillsborough Park from 31- July-2 August this year - will see Ian Brown, Catfish And The Bottlemen and Madness headline.

LIKE AND RETWEET FOR THE CHANCE TO WIN 6 VIP WEEKEND TICKETS AND A £200 BAR TAB 🔥



Your #Tramlines2020 Line Up has arrived! Ian Brown, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Madness + many more! 🙌



Day Tickets and Final Weekend Tickets on sale now https://t.co/fwot9cDXX5 pic.twitter.com/WznDE08WaB — Tramlines Festival (@tramlines) February 4, 2020

The Stone Roses legend will take to the stage on the Friday night of the festival, playing tracks from across his career and his most recent solo album, Ripples (2019).

The First World Problems singer will be joined on the day by The Kooks, Pale Waves, The Pigeon Detectives and more.

Van McCann and co will bring their energetic performance to a hungry Tramlines audience on the Saturday night of the festival, where they;ll be joined by the likes Aussie trio DMA'S, Dizzee Rascal and The Sherlocks.

The festival will be closed by Madness on the Sunday night, who'll be joined by The Hives, The Fratellis and more.

Tickets are on sale now at tramlines.org.uk.

See the acts announced for Tramlines 2020 so far:

Friday



Ian Brown

The Kooks

Pale Waves

The Pigeon Detectives

La Roux

The Big Moon

The Blinders

The Lathums

Kawala

The Hara

Full Colour

Patawawa

Children Of The State



Saturday



Catfish and the Bottlemen

DMA’s

Dizzee Rascal

The Sherlocks

The Magic Gang

Lucy Spraggan

Fickle Friends

Twisted Wheel

Vistas

Lauran Hibberd

Aaron Smith

Lucia and the Best Boys

Abbie Ozard

Sheafs

Everly Pregnant Brothers



Sunday



Madness

The Hives

The Fratellis

Sister Sledge

Sundara Karma

Easy Life

The Snuts

The Orielles

The Reytons

Bedroom High Club

Clear Vinyl