Ian Brown, Catfish and the Bottlemen & Madness to headline Tramlines Festival 2020
4 February 2020, 18:42
Sheffield's biggest city-based festival has revealed its headliners for this year - with The Kooks, DMA'S and The Hives also on the bill.
Tramlines Festival has announced its line-up for 2020.
The Sheffield festival - which takes place at Hillsborough Park from 31- July-2 August this year - will see Ian Brown, Catfish And The Bottlemen and Madness headline.
LIKE AND RETWEET FOR THE CHANCE TO WIN 6 VIP WEEKEND TICKETS AND A £200 BAR TAB 🔥— Tramlines Festival (@tramlines) February 4, 2020
Your #Tramlines2020 Line Up has arrived! Ian Brown, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Madness + many more! 🙌
Day Tickets and Final Weekend Tickets on sale now https://t.co/fwot9cDXX5 pic.twitter.com/WznDE08WaB
The Stone Roses legend will take to the stage on the Friday night of the festival, playing tracks from across his career and his most recent solo album, Ripples (2019).
The First World Problems singer will be joined on the day by The Kooks, Pale Waves, The Pigeon Detectives and more.
Van McCann and co will bring their energetic performance to a hungry Tramlines audience on the Saturday night of the festival, where they;ll be joined by the likes Aussie trio DMA'S, Dizzee Rascal and The Sherlocks.
The festival will be closed by Madness on the Sunday night, who'll be joined by The Hives, The Fratellis and more.
Tickets are on sale now at tramlines.org.uk.
See the acts announced for Tramlines 2020 so far:
Friday
Ian Brown
The Kooks
Pale Waves
The Pigeon Detectives
La Roux
The Big Moon
The Blinders
The Lathums
Kawala
The Hara
Full Colour
Patawawa
Children Of The State
Saturday
Catfish and the Bottlemen
DMA’s
Dizzee Rascal
The Sherlocks
The Magic Gang
Lucy Spraggan
Fickle Friends
Twisted Wheel
Vistas
Lauran Hibberd
Aaron Smith
Lucia and the Best Boys
Abbie Ozard
Sheafs
Everly Pregnant Brothers
Sunday
Madness
The Hives
The Fratellis
Sister Sledge
Sundara Karma
Easy Life
The Snuts
The Orielles
The Reytons
Bedroom High Club
Clear Vinyl