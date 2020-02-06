The Strokes announce festival dates for 2020

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs during 2019 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2019. Picture: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The New Yorkers will play headline shows in Sweden, Finland and Norway this summer.

The Strokes have announced three more dates for summer 2020 - and they're European festival dates.

The Last Nite legends will play three Scandinavian festivals on the same August weekend: Øya Festival in Oslo, Norway on Thursday 13 August, Way Out West in Gothernburg, Sweden on Friday 14 August and Flow Festival on Sunday 16 August in Helsinki, Finland.

Norway. Hei!



Tickets on sale now. Look at https://t.co/JZtkOjNqwf for deets. pic.twitter.com/t5GzAnrbQg — The Strokes (@thestrokes) February 6, 2020

Sweden. Hej!



Tickets on sale now. Check https://t.co/gExT4g0lgo 4 deets pic.twitter.com/wm9w7UyV4K — The Strokes (@thestrokes) February 6, 2020

Finland. Moi!



Tickets on sale now. Check this website https://t.co/T9ICNYldWX for helpful information. pic.twitter.com/Ceg9hcuq1T — The Strokes (@thestrokes) February 6, 2020

The shows follow dates on the South American Lollapalooza, and only this week the band announced warm up shows in Berlin (14 February) and Paris (18 February). 24 February sees The Strokes play Belfast's Waterfront Hall Auditorium.

In December, Julian Casablancas has confirmed the New York band will issue their sixth studio album at some point in 2020.

Speaking during their show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on New Year's Eve, he told the crowd: "Yeah, we've got a new album coming out soon.

"We took the 2010s - whatever the f**k they're called - we took them off, but now we've been unfrozen and we're back." The band released their last album, Comedown Machine, in March 2013.