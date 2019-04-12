The Great Escape: Full schedule and 100 more acts announced

The Great Escape in Brighton. Picture: Harriet Brown/LD Communications/Press

More artists have been added to the bill to this year’s music festival in Brighton.

A month before the festival kicks off in Brighton, The Great Escape has announced its full schedule, as well as more than 100 acts to play this year’s event.

The music-led conference takes place across 35 walkable venues between 8 and 11 May 2019 in Brighton, England and will play host to over 450 up and coming artists.

Also playing this year’s event are Foals, Lewis Capaldi, Anna Calvi, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Indoor Pets, Mini Mansions, The Amazons and Fat White Family.

The Late Escape will play host to two late-night evenings at Brighton’s beachfront club Patterns. On Friday 10 May, Klub Kiwi presents Conducta, Mind of a Dragon, + more, while Insecurity presents Jess Ajose (DJ set), MX World, and more. On Saturday 11 May, Dummy presents Mount Kimbie (DJ set), PLOY, Object Blue and more.

O2 Presents: DIY Academy, which takes place on Saturday 11 May, will also feature YouTuber, author and influencer Alfie Deyes, who will present a special fireside chat with Sony Music’s Cassandra Gracey.

Tickets to The Great Escape start from £75, with tickets to The Late Escape on sale from £8 [free entry for The Great Escape wristband holders].

New artists added to The Great Escape bill:

Alt and indie

ALLUSINLOVE

BENEDICT BENJAMIN

BLACK HONEY

BROKEN HANDS

CLARA MCHUGH

CORELLA

COUSIN TONY’S BRAND NEW FIREBIRD

ELLA VOS

ELLIE FORD

FAYE WEBSTER

HALFNOISE

I SEE RIVERS

INHALER

JOSHUA BURNSIDE

JOSIAH & THE BONNEVILLES

KROY

LOLA YOUNG

LXANDRA

MAE MULLER

MAX RAD

MUSH

PUMAROSA

RALPH TV

ROSIE LOWE

THE VISUAL

THORSTEINN EINARSSON

WARHOLA

WILD YOUTH

Grime, rap and hip hop

ABAKOS

AMARIA

BADGIRL$

BERWYN DU BOIS

BIG HEATH

BIG ZUU

EMIKO

GIGI LO

HAVIAH MIGHTY

IZZIE GIBBS

JUST BANCO

KAMAKAZE

LAVA LA RUE

MASTER PEACE

REALZ

SHAWGZ & ASHA JANE

R&B and soul

CONDUCTA

ERIKA DE CASIER

JNR WILIIAMS

KADEEM TYRELL

KIANA LEDE

L U C Y

NECKTR

NINE8 COLLECTIVE

PENGSHUI

RUTHANNE

SHAÉ UNIVERSE

Pop and dance

ANDRRA

BABII

BIRTHDAY CARD

CHAOUCHE

DECLAN J DONOVAN

EÄDYTH

GREAT DAD

HOCKEYSMITH

JACK VALLIER

JAMES GILLESPIE

LE SUPERHOMARD

LORENZO SENNI

MIND OF A DRAGON

MOUNT KIMBIE (DJ SET)

NEIKED

OBJECT BLUE

OLIVER TREE

OTEO

PATAWAWA

PEGGY SUE

PLOY

PREP

ROE

SEAZOO

SHARDA

SWIMMING GIRLS

THYLA

TIWAYO

VALERAS

WUH OH

Punk, rock and metal:

FALSE ADVERSTISING

GARDEN CENTRE

HEAVY RAPIDS

HELLO YELLO

HOTEL LUX

J.S. ONDARA

JAMES SMITH

JOHNNY MAFIA

JORDAN PRINCE

KIM LOGAN

KING NUN

MELT DOWNER

PINKY PINKY

RHONDA

RUBY FIELDS

SKINNY LIVING

YAK