The Great Escape: Full schedule and 100 more acts announced
12 April 2019, 11:31
More artists have been added to the bill to this year’s music festival in Brighton.
A month before the festival kicks off in Brighton, The Great Escape has announced its full schedule, as well as more than 100 acts to play this year’s event.
The music-led conference takes place across 35 walkable venues between 8 and 11 May 2019 in Brighton, England and will play host to over 450 up and coming artists.
See the full Great Escape schedule here
Also playing this year’s event are Foals, Lewis Capaldi, Anna Calvi, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Indoor Pets, Mini Mansions, The Amazons and Fat White Family.
The Late Escape will play host to two late-night evenings at Brighton’s beachfront club Patterns. On Friday 10 May, Klub Kiwi presents Conducta, Mind of a Dragon, + more, while Insecurity presents Jess Ajose (DJ set), MX World, and more. On Saturday 11 May, Dummy presents Mount Kimbie (DJ set), PLOY, Object Blue and more.
O2 Presents: DIY Academy, which takes place on Saturday 11 May, will also feature YouTuber, author and influencer Alfie Deyes, who will present a special fireside chat with Sony Music’s Cassandra Gracey.
Tickets to The Great Escape start from £75, with tickets to The Late Escape on sale from £8 [free entry for The Great Escape wristband holders].
Tickets are on sale here
The final 100 artists + TGE19 scheduler have landed! 🚀@yak_band, @mountkimbie (DJ Set), @BLACKHONEYUK and more all join the bill, + the full scheduler is live via our app for your planning pleasure.— The Great Escape (@thegreatescape) April 11, 2019
Discover the full lineup and download our app now >> https://t.co/Z1nrAGx6D4 pic.twitter.com/g1FwIvTSvz
New artists added to The Great Escape bill:
Alt and indie
ALLUSINLOVE
BENEDICT BENJAMIN
BLACK HONEY
BROKEN HANDS
CLARA MCHUGH
CORELLA
COUSIN TONY’S BRAND NEW FIREBIRD
ELLA VOS
ELLIE FORD
FAYE WEBSTER
HALFNOISE
I SEE RIVERS
INHALER
JOSHUA BURNSIDE
JOSIAH & THE BONNEVILLES
KROY
LOLA YOUNG
LXANDRA
MAE MULLER
MAX RAD
MUSH
PUMAROSA
RALPH TV
ROSIE LOWE
THE VISUAL
THORSTEINN EINARSSON
WARHOLA
WILD YOUTH
Grime, rap and hip hop
ABAKOS
AMARIA
BADGIRL$
BERWYN DU BOIS
BIG HEATH
BIG ZUU
EMIKO
GIGI LO
HAVIAH MIGHTY
IZZIE GIBBS
JUST BANCO
KAMAKAZE
LAVA LA RUE
MASTER PEACE
REALZ
SHAWGZ & ASHA JANE
R&B and soul
CONDUCTA
ERIKA DE CASIER
JNR WILIIAMS
KADEEM TYRELL
KIANA LEDE
L U C Y
NECKTR
NINE8 COLLECTIVE
PENGSHUI
RUTHANNE
SHAÉ UNIVERSE
Pop and dance
ANDRRA
BABII
BIRTHDAY CARD
CHAOUCHE
DECLAN J DONOVAN
EÄDYTH
GREAT DAD
HOCKEYSMITH
JACK VALLIER
JAMES GILLESPIE
LE SUPERHOMARD
LORENZO SENNI
MIND OF A DRAGON
MOUNT KIMBIE (DJ SET)
NEIKED
OBJECT BLUE
OLIVER TREE
OTEO
PATAWAWA
PEGGY SUE
PLOY
PREP
ROE
SEAZOO
SHARDA
SWIMMING GIRLS
THYLA
TIWAYO
VALERAS
WUH OH
Punk, rock and metal:
FALSE ADVERSTISING
GARDEN CENTRE
HEAVY RAPIDS
HELLO YELLO
HOTEL LUX
J.S. ONDARA
JAMES SMITH
JOHNNY MAFIA
JORDAN PRINCE
KIM LOGAN
KING NUN
MELT DOWNER
PINKY PINKY
RHONDA
RUBY FIELDS
SKINNY LIVING
YAK