Sziget Festival: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Find out who’s performing and when at the island of Óbuda, Budapest, Hungary between 7-13 August 2019.

Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Florence + The Machine, Post Malone. Twenty One Pilots, The 1975, Martin Garrix, The National and many more play the island of Óbuda, Budapest, Hungary between 7-13 August 2019.

The first Szitizens have arrived to the #IslandofFreedom 💕 pic.twitter.com/SqcimddR1h — Sziget Festival (@szigetofficial) August 4, 2019

WEDNESDAY 7 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Ed Sheeran: 21.40

Jain: 19.45

Michael Kiwanuka: 17.45

Useme: 16.00

MASTERCARD STAGE BY A38

Fakear: 03.45

The Blaze: 01.45

Razorlight: 23.45

Of Mice And Men: 22.00

Kodaline: 20.15

Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls: 18.30

Ocean Alley: 17.00

Matt Healy of The 1975 performing live. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/WireImage/Getty Images

THURSDAY 8 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

The 1975: 21.30

Richard Ashcroft: 19.45

Franz Ferdinand: 17.45

Quimby: 16.00

MASTERCARD STAFE BY A38

Sonny Fodera: 03.00

Elderbrook: 01.30

CHVRCHES: 23.45

Welshly Arms: 22.00

Yungblud: 20.15

Pale Waves: 18.30

Tove Stryke: 17.00

Martin Garrix performs during the 2018 Electric Zoo Festival. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

FRIDAY 9 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Martin Garrix: 21.30

Tove Lo: 19.45

6lack: 17.45

Punnany Massif: 16.00

MASTERCARD STAGE BY A38

Apashe: 03.30

Hucci: 02.15

Sammiebeats: 01.30

Anna Of The North: 23.45

Xavier Budd: 22.00

Yeasayer: 20.15

Gang Of Youths: 18.30

Grace Carter: 17.00

Matt Berninger of the american rock band The National performing live at Milano Rocks 2018. Picture: Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

SATURDAY 10 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

The National: 21.30

Macklemore: 19.45

Mura Masa: 17.45

Hallott Penz: 16.00

MASTERCARD STAGE BY A38

Colin Benders: 03.00

Richie Hawtin: 01.30

James Blake: 23.45

Son Lux: 22.00

Wanda: 20.15

Roosevelt: 18.30

Tamino: 17.00

Post Malone performs during Wireless Festival 2018. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redfern/Getty Images

SUNDAY 11 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Post Malone: 21.30

Years & Years: 19.45

Honne: 17.45

Tyla Yaweh: 16.00

MASTERCARD STAGE BY A38

Jean Tonique: 03.00

Polo & Pan: 01.30

Jungle: 23.45

Parcels: 22.00

Protoje & The Indiggnation: 20.15

Masego: 18.30

IAMDDB: 17.00

Florence and the Machine performing live in 2019. Picture: Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images

MONDAY 12 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Florence + The Machine: 21.30

Catfish And The Bottlemen: 19.45

Tom Odell: 17.45

Big Thief: 16.00

MASTERCARD STAGE BY A38

Tsha: 17.00

Bpy Pablo: 18.30

Superorganism: 20.30

Coheed And Cambria: 22.00

Maribou State: 23,45

David August: 01.30

Harvey Sutherland: 03.00

Foo Fighters performs live on stage during the Hurricane festival 2019. Picture: Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images

TUESDAY 13 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Foo Fighters: 20.30

Twenty One Pilots: 18.00

Johnny Marr: 16.30

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: 15.00

MASTERCARD STAFE BY A38

High Contrast DJ Set: 02.00

Khruangbin: 00.30

Black Mountain: 23.00

Alma: 21.00

IDLES: 19.15

Valeras: 17.45