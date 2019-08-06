Sziget Festival: Stage Times, Line-Up & More
6 August 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 6 August 2019, 18:13
Find out who’s performing and when at the island of Óbuda, Budapest, Hungary between 7-13 August 2019.
Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Florence + The Machine, Post Malone. Twenty One Pilots, The 1975, Martin Garrix, The National and many more play the island of Óbuda, Budapest, Hungary between 7-13 August 2019.
WEDNESDAY 7 AUGUST
MAIN STAGE
Ed Sheeran: 21.40
Jain: 19.45
Michael Kiwanuka: 17.45
Useme: 16.00
MASTERCARD STAGE BY A38
Fakear: 03.45
The Blaze: 01.45
Razorlight: 23.45
Of Mice And Men: 22.00
Kodaline: 20.15
Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls: 18.30
Ocean Alley: 17.00
THURSDAY 8 AUGUST
MAIN STAGE
The 1975: 21.30
Richard Ashcroft: 19.45
Franz Ferdinand: 17.45
Quimby: 16.00
MASTERCARD STAFE BY A38
Sonny Fodera: 03.00
Elderbrook: 01.30
CHVRCHES: 23.45
Welshly Arms: 22.00
Yungblud: 20.15
Pale Waves: 18.30
Tove Stryke: 17.00
FRIDAY 9 AUGUST
MAIN STAGE
Martin Garrix: 21.30
Tove Lo: 19.45
6lack: 17.45
Punnany Massif: 16.00
MASTERCARD STAGE BY A38
Apashe: 03.30
Hucci: 02.15
Sammiebeats: 01.30
Anna Of The North: 23.45
Xavier Budd: 22.00
Yeasayer: 20.15
Gang Of Youths: 18.30
Grace Carter: 17.00
SATURDAY 10 AUGUST
MAIN STAGE
The National: 21.30
Macklemore: 19.45
Mura Masa: 17.45
Hallott Penz: 16.00
MASTERCARD STAGE BY A38
Colin Benders: 03.00
Richie Hawtin: 01.30
James Blake: 23.45
Son Lux: 22.00
Wanda: 20.15
Roosevelt: 18.30
Tamino: 17.00
SUNDAY 11 AUGUST
MAIN STAGE
Post Malone: 21.30
Years & Years: 19.45
Honne: 17.45
Tyla Yaweh: 16.00
MASTERCARD STAGE BY A38
Jean Tonique: 03.00
Polo & Pan: 01.30
Jungle: 23.45
Parcels: 22.00
Protoje & The Indiggnation: 20.15
Masego: 18.30
IAMDDB: 17.00
MONDAY 12 AUGUST
MAIN STAGE
Florence + The Machine: 21.30
Catfish And The Bottlemen: 19.45
Tom Odell: 17.45
Big Thief: 16.00
MASTERCARD STAGE BY A38
Tsha: 17.00
Bpy Pablo: 18.30
Superorganism: 20.30
Coheed And Cambria: 22.00
Maribou State: 23,45
David August: 01.30
Harvey Sutherland: 03.00
TUESDAY 13 AUGUST
MAIN STAGE
Foo Fighters: 20.30
Twenty One Pilots: 18.00
Johnny Marr: 16.30
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: 15.00
MASTERCARD STAFE BY A38
High Contrast DJ Set: 02.00
Khruangbin: 00.30
Black Mountain: 23.00
Alma: 21.00
IDLES: 19.15
Valeras: 17.45