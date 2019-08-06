Sziget Festival: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

6 August 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 6 August 2019, 18:13

Sziget Festival in Budapest
Sziget Festival in Budapest. Picture: Didier Messens/Redferns/Getty Images

Find out who’s performing and when at the island of Óbuda, Budapest, Hungary between 7-13 August 2019.

Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Florence + The Machine, Post Malone. Twenty One Pilots, The 1975, Martin Garrix, The National and many more play the island of Óbuda, Budapest, Hungary between 7-13 August 2019.

WEDNESDAY 7 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Ed Sheeran: 21.40
Jain: 19.45
Michael Kiwanuka: 17.45
Useme: 16.00

MASTERCARD STAGE BY A38

Fakear: 03.45
The Blaze: 01.45
Razorlight: 23.45
Of Mice And Men: 22.00
Kodaline: 20.15
Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls: 18.30
Ocean Alley: 17.00

Matt Healy of The 1975 performing live
Matt Healy of The 1975 performing live. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/WireImage/Getty Images

THURSDAY 8 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

The 1975: 21.30
Richard Ashcroft: 19.45
Franz Ferdinand: 17.45
Quimby: 16.00

MASTERCARD STAFE BY A38

Sonny Fodera: 03.00
Elderbrook: 01.30
CHVRCHES: 23.45
Welshly Arms: 22.00
Yungblud: 20.15
Pale Waves: 18.30
Tove Stryke: 17.00

Martin Garrix performs during the 2018 Electric Zoo Festival
Martin Garrix performs during the 2018 Electric Zoo Festival. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

FRIDAY 9 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Martin Garrix: 21.30
Tove Lo: 19.45
6lack: 17.45
Punnany Massif: 16.00

MASTERCARD STAGE BY A38

Apashe: 03.30
Hucci: 02.15
Sammiebeats: 01.30
Anna Of The North: 23.45
Xavier Budd: 22.00
Yeasayer: 20.15
Gang Of Youths: 18.30
Grace Carter: 17.00

Matt Berninger of the american rock band The National performing live at Milano Rocks 2018
Matt Berninger of the american rock band The National performing live at Milano Rocks 2018. Picture: Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

SATURDAY 10 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

The National: 21.30
Macklemore: 19.45
Mura Masa: 17.45
Hallott Penz: 16.00

MASTERCARD STAGE BY A38

Colin Benders: 03.00
Richie Hawtin: 01.30
James Blake: 23.45
Son Lux: 22.00
Wanda: 20.15
Roosevelt: 18.30
Tamino: 17.00

Post Malone performs during Wireless Festival 2018
Post Malone performs during Wireless Festival 2018. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redfern/Getty Images

SUNDAY 11 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Post Malone: 21.30
Years & Years: 19.45
Honne: 17.45
Tyla Yaweh: 16.00

MASTERCARD STAGE BY A38

Jean Tonique: 03.00
Polo & Pan: 01.30
Jungle: 23.45
Parcels: 22.00
Protoje & The Indiggnation: 20.15
Masego: 18.30
IAMDDB: 17.00

Florence and the Machine performing live in 2019
Florence and the Machine performing live in 2019. Picture: Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images

MONDAY 12 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Florence + The Machine: 21.30
Catfish And The Bottlemen: 19.45
Tom Odell: 17.45
Big Thief: 16.00

MASTERCARD STAGE BY A38

Tsha: 17.00
Bpy Pablo: 18.30
Superorganism: 20.30
Coheed And Cambria: 22.00
Maribou State: 23,45
David August: 01.30
Harvey Sutherland: 03.00

Foo Fighters performs live on stage during the Hurricane festival 2019
Foo Fighters performs live on stage during the Hurricane festival 2019. Picture: Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images

TUESDAY 13 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Foo Fighters: 20.30
Twenty One Pilots: 18.00
Johnny Marr: 16.30
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: 15.00

MASTERCARD STAFE BY A38

High Contrast DJ Set: 02.00
Khruangbin: 00.30
Black Mountain: 23.00
Alma: 21.00
IDLES: 19.15
Valeras: 17.45

For the full line up, with all stages see the official Sziget website here

