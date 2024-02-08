Standon Calling announce 2024 festival is cancelled

Standon Calling organisers say the festival will return in 2025. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

The "challenging" financial climate is blamed for the festival taking a "fallow year".

By Radio X

Standon Calling has been cancelled for 2024 - but organisers say that the event will return in 2025.

A statement, signed by festival organiser Alex Trenchard, read: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the difficult decision to postpone the 18th edition of Standon Calling until 2025.

Over the last few months of hard work planning our return this summer, it has become clear that the costs of running the event, already considerably higher over the last two years, have significantly increased again, making it practically impossible for us to deliver the fully-formed Standon Calling you Standoners have come to love, expect and deserve this year."

The statement went on: "The painful truth is that ploughing on in this very challenging climate could risk the future of the festival.

"We believe that the only sensible decision is to take a fallow year for the very first time in our history (other than during the height of COVID-19)."

The statement adds that Standon Calling will return between 24th and 27th July 2025 and that those who have already booked tickets to the 2024 will either be able to roll over their booking to next year or receive a refund.

Ticket buyers will be contacted by 9th February, according to the statement, and further details are covered on a Q&A on the festival's website here.

Standon Calling's 2023 line-up featured Years & Years, Bloc Party and Self Esteem.