Standon Calling 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

19 July 2022, 17:55 | Updated: 19 July 2022, 18:53

Standon Calling headliners 2022: Anne-Marie, Loyle Carner and Primal Scream
Anne-Marie, Loyle Carner and Primal Scream are set to headline Standon Calling 2022. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Zuma Press/Female Perspective/Alamy Stock Photo

Primal Scream, Anne-Marie, Madness and Loyle Carner will headline the Hertfordshire festival - get the stage times and more info here.

Standon Calling is set to open its doors for 2022.

The intimate boutique festival, which takes place in the Hertfordshire countryside, will play host to the likes of Anne-Marie, Lolye Carner and Primal Scream, but who else joins them on the line-up and what are the stage times?

Standon Calling 2022: Thursday 24th July stage times

Main Stage

  • Madness - 9.15pm
  • Gabrielle - 7.30pm
  • The Subways - 6.00pm
  • The Cuban Brothers - 4.45pm
  • The Skints - 3.45pm
  • Nadia Rose - 2.45pm

Laundry Meadows

  • Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club - 10.30pm
  • Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno - 8.15pm
  • King Charles - 6.45pm
  • Lucy Blue - 5.30pm
  • Later Youth - 4.15pm
  • Darlings - 3.15pm
  • Mr No Face - 2.15pm

The Dive Bar

  • Club De Fromage - 10.30pm
  • No Go Stop Bar 9.15pm
  • Super Pamela - 7.30pm
  • Suntou Susso Band - 6.00pm
  • Suntou Susso Band - 4.45pm
  • Louie Forward - 3.45pm
  • Fused - 3.00pm
Anne-Marie performing live in May 2022
Anne-Marie performing live in May 2022. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

Standon Calling 2022: Friday 22nd July stage times

Main Stage

  • Anne-Marie - 9.30pm
  • Sugababes - 7.45pm
  • Example - 6.15pm
  • Sam Ryder - 4.50pm
  • Sam Tompkins - 3.30pm
  • Azure Ryder - 2.30pm
  • Somebody's Child - 1.30pm
  • Kings Elliot - 12.30pm

Laundry Meadows

  • Sleaford Mods - 10.15pm
  • The Cribs - 8.30pm
  • Yard Act - 6.45pm
  • Billy Nomates - 5.15pm
  • Crawlers - 4.00m
  • Lynks - 3.00pm
  • English Teacher - 2.00pm
  • Highschool - 1.00pm
  • Bored At My Grandma's House - 12.00pm

The Dive Bar

  • The Anti-Showgirl - 2.15am
  • Acid Klaus - 1.30am
  • PVA - 12.30am
  • Snapped Ankles - 11.00pm
  • Bob Vylan - 9.30pm
  • Scalping - 7.45pm
  • Porij - 6.00pm
  • Ithaca - 4.30pm
  • Mimi Barks - 3.30pm
  • Swim School - 2.30pm
  • Nukuluk - 1.30pm
  • Rockaoke - 12.00pm
Loyle Carner performing live in July 2022
Loyle Carner performing live in July 2022. Picture: Zuma Press / Alamy Stock Photo

Standon Calling 2022: Saturday 23rd July stage times

Main Stage

  • Loyle Carner - 10.30pm
  • Declan McKenna - 8.45pm
  • Razorlight - 7.00pm
  • John Grant - 5.30pm
  • The Mysterines - 4.00pm
  • Dub Pistols - 2.45pm
  • Matt Maltese - 1.45pm
  • Connie Constance - 12.45pm
  • Mr Motivator - 11.45am

Laundry Meadows

  • Kojey Radical - 11.40pm
  • Kelly Lee Owens - 9.45pm
  • Akala - 8.00pm
  • Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - 6.15pm
  • Enny - 4.45pm
  • Kamal - 3.30pm
  • Jeshi - 2.15pm
  • The Rills - 1.15pm
  • Toffees - 12.15pm

The Dive Bar

  • Strange Fruit - 2.15am
  • Melt Yourself Down - 1.00am
  • Jealous Nostril - 11.50pm
  • Cleaning Women - 10.20pm
  • Pongo - 8.50pm
  • Sad Night Dynamite - 7.15pm
  • Nine8 Collective - 5.30pm
  • Kojaque - 4.15pm
  • Sipho - 3.00pm
  • Juice Menace - 1.45pm
  • Rockaoke - 12.00pm
Primal Scream in 2022
Primal Scream will celebrate their Screamadelica album with a headline set on Sunday. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Standon Calling 2022: Sunday 24th July stage times

Main Stage

  • Primal Scream - 9.45pm
  • Earth With & Fire Experience - 8.00pm
  • Craig David Presents TS5 - 6.00pm
  • Sigrid - 4.15pm
  • Bjorn Again - 3.00pm
  • Olivia Dean - 1.45pm
  • Rockaoke - 12.15pm

Laundry Meadows

  • Self Esteem - 11.20pm
  • Ezra Furman - 9.00pm
  • Dry Cleaning - 7.15pm
  • Bimini - 5.15pm
  • CMAT - 3.45pm
  • Bessie Turner - 2.30pm
  • Lime Garden - 1.15pm
  • Horrible Histories - 11.15am

The Dive Bar

  • Gus Robertson - 12.20pm
  • Oh My God! It's The Church - 11.20pm
  • Special Guest TBA - 9.30pm
  • Soccer96 - 8.00pm
  • Nuha Ruby Ra - 6.45pm
  • Art School Girlfriend - 5.45pm
  • Keg - 4.30pm
  • Malady - 3.00pm
  • Banji - 1.45pm
  • Moa Moa - 12.45pm
Standon Calling festival in 2021
Standon Calling festival in 2021. Picture: Julian Eales / Alamy Stock Photo

All timings are subject to change - check the official Standon Calling app here

