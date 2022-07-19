Standon Calling 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

Anne-Marie, Loyle Carner and Primal Scream are set to headline Standon Calling 2022. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Zuma Press/Female Perspective/Alamy Stock Photo

Primal Scream, Anne-Marie, Madness and Loyle Carner will headline the Hertfordshire festival - get the stage times and more info here.

Standon Calling is set to open its doors for 2022.

The intimate boutique festival, which takes place in the Hertfordshire countryside, will play host to the likes of Anne-Marie, Lolye Carner and Primal Scream, but who else joins them on the line-up and what are the stage times?

Standon Calling 2022: Thursday 24th July stage times

Main Stage

Madness - 9.15pm

Gabrielle - 7.30pm

The Subways - 6.00pm

The Cuban Brothers - 4.45pm

The Skints - 3.45pm

Nadia Rose - 2.45pm

Laundry Meadows

Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club - 10.30pm

Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno - 8.15pm

King Charles - 6.45pm

Lucy Blue - 5.30pm

Later Youth - 4.15pm

Darlings - 3.15pm

Mr No Face - 2.15pm

The Dive Bar

Club De Fromage - 10.30pm

No Go Stop Bar 9.15pm

Super Pamela - 7.30pm

Suntou Susso Band - 6.00pm

Suntou Susso Band - 4.45pm

Louie Forward - 3.45pm

Fused - 3.00pm

Anne-Marie performing live in May 2022. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

Standon Calling 2022: Friday 22nd July stage times

Main Stage

Anne-Marie - 9.30pm

Sugababes - 7.45pm

Example - 6.15pm

Sam Ryder - 4.50pm

Sam Tompkins - 3.30pm

Azure Ryder - 2.30pm

Somebody's Child - 1.30pm

Kings Elliot - 12.30pm

Laundry Meadows

Sleaford Mods - 10.15pm

The Cribs - 8.30pm

Yard Act - 6.45pm

Billy Nomates - 5.15pm

Crawlers - 4.00m

Lynks - 3.00pm

English Teacher - 2.00pm

Highschool - 1.00pm

Bored At My Grandma's House - 12.00pm

The Dive Bar

The Anti-Showgirl - 2.15am

Acid Klaus - 1.30am

PVA - 12.30am

Snapped Ankles - 11.00pm

Bob Vylan - 9.30pm

Scalping - 7.45pm

Porij - 6.00pm

Ithaca - 4.30pm

Mimi Barks - 3.30pm

Swim School - 2.30pm

Nukuluk - 1.30pm

Rockaoke - 12.00pm

Loyle Carner performing live in July 2022. Picture: Zuma Press / Alamy Stock Photo

Standon Calling 2022: Saturday 23rd July stage times

Main Stage

Loyle Carner - 10.30pm

Declan McKenna - 8.45pm

Razorlight - 7.00pm

John Grant - 5.30pm

The Mysterines - 4.00pm

Dub Pistols - 2.45pm

Matt Maltese - 1.45pm

Connie Constance - 12.45pm

Mr Motivator - 11.45am

Laundry Meadows

Kojey Radical - 11.40pm

Kelly Lee Owens - 9.45pm

Akala - 8.00pm

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - 6.15pm

Enny - 4.45pm

Kamal - 3.30pm

Jeshi - 2.15pm

The Rills - 1.15pm

Toffees - 12.15pm

The Dive Bar

Strange Fruit - 2.15am

Melt Yourself Down - 1.00am

Jealous Nostril - 11.50pm

Cleaning Women - 10.20pm

Pongo - 8.50pm

Sad Night Dynamite - 7.15pm

Nine8 Collective - 5.30pm

Kojaque - 4.15pm

Sipho - 3.00pm

Juice Menace - 1.45pm

Rockaoke - 12.00pm

Primal Scream will celebrate their Screamadelica album with a headline set on Sunday. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Standon Calling 2022: Sunday 24th July stage times

Main Stage

Primal Scream - 9.45pm

Earth With & Fire Experience - 8.00pm

Craig David Presents TS5 - 6.00pm

Sigrid - 4.15pm

Bjorn Again - 3.00pm

Olivia Dean - 1.45pm

Rockaoke - 12.15pm

Laundry Meadows

Self Esteem - 11.20pm

Ezra Furman - 9.00pm

Dry Cleaning - 7.15pm

Bimini - 5.15pm

CMAT - 3.45pm

Bessie Turner - 2.30pm

Lime Garden - 1.15pm

Horrible Histories - 11.15am

The Dive Bar

Gus Robertson - 12.20pm

Oh My God! It's The Church - 11.20pm

Special Guest TBA - 9.30pm

Soccer96 - 8.00pm

Nuha Ruby Ra - 6.45pm

Art School Girlfriend - 5.45pm

Keg - 4.30pm

Malady - 3.00pm

Banji - 1.45pm

Moa Moa - 12.45pm