Standon Calling 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more
19 July 2022, 17:55 | Updated: 19 July 2022, 18:53
Primal Scream, Anne-Marie, Madness and Loyle Carner will headline the Hertfordshire festival - get the stage times and more info here.
Standon Calling is set to open its doors for 2022.
The intimate boutique festival, which takes place in the Hertfordshire countryside, will play host to the likes of Anne-Marie, Lolye Carner and Primal Scream, but who else joins them on the line-up and what are the stage times?
Find out more here.
🔊 MUSIC ANNOUNCEMENT! @Kamalnw @porij_ @jeshi100 @Itsconniesworld & more just added!🎉 — Standon Calling (@StandonCalling) July 7, 2022
Last Day and Weekend tickets on sale now 👉 https://t.co/g5FSb1ltep
👀 Full timings for 10 stages now available on the app!
Standon Calling 2022: Thursday 24th July stage times
Main Stage
- Madness - 9.15pm
- Gabrielle - 7.30pm
- The Subways - 6.00pm
- The Cuban Brothers - 4.45pm
- The Skints - 3.45pm
- Nadia Rose - 2.45pm
Laundry Meadows
- Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club - 10.30pm
- Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno - 8.15pm
- King Charles - 6.45pm
- Lucy Blue - 5.30pm
- Later Youth - 4.15pm
- Darlings - 3.15pm
- Mr No Face - 2.15pm
The Dive Bar
- Club De Fromage - 10.30pm
- No Go Stop Bar 9.15pm
- Super Pamela - 7.30pm
- Suntou Susso Band - 6.00pm
- Suntou Susso Band - 4.45pm
- Louie Forward - 3.45pm
- Fused - 3.00pm
Standon Calling 2022: Friday 22nd July stage times
Main Stage
- Anne-Marie - 9.30pm
- Sugababes - 7.45pm
- Example - 6.15pm
- Sam Ryder - 4.50pm
- Sam Tompkins - 3.30pm
- Azure Ryder - 2.30pm
- Somebody's Child - 1.30pm
- Kings Elliot - 12.30pm
Laundry Meadows
- Sleaford Mods - 10.15pm
- The Cribs - 8.30pm
- Yard Act - 6.45pm
- Billy Nomates - 5.15pm
- Crawlers - 4.00m
- Lynks - 3.00pm
- English Teacher - 2.00pm
- Highschool - 1.00pm
- Bored At My Grandma's House - 12.00pm
The Dive Bar
- The Anti-Showgirl - 2.15am
- Acid Klaus - 1.30am
- PVA - 12.30am
- Snapped Ankles - 11.00pm
- Bob Vylan - 9.30pm
- Scalping - 7.45pm
- Porij - 6.00pm
- Ithaca - 4.30pm
- Mimi Barks - 3.30pm
- Swim School - 2.30pm
- Nukuluk - 1.30pm
- Rockaoke - 12.00pm
Standon Calling 2022: Saturday 23rd July stage times
Main Stage
- Loyle Carner - 10.30pm
- Declan McKenna - 8.45pm
- Razorlight - 7.00pm
- John Grant - 5.30pm
- The Mysterines - 4.00pm
- Dub Pistols - 2.45pm
- Matt Maltese - 1.45pm
- Connie Constance - 12.45pm
- Mr Motivator - 11.45am
Laundry Meadows
- Kojey Radical - 11.40pm
- Kelly Lee Owens - 9.45pm
- Akala - 8.00pm
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - 6.15pm
- Enny - 4.45pm
- Kamal - 3.30pm
- Jeshi - 2.15pm
- The Rills - 1.15pm
- Toffees - 12.15pm
The Dive Bar
- Strange Fruit - 2.15am
- Melt Yourself Down - 1.00am
- Jealous Nostril - 11.50pm
- Cleaning Women - 10.20pm
- Pongo - 8.50pm
- Sad Night Dynamite - 7.15pm
- Nine8 Collective - 5.30pm
- Kojaque - 4.15pm
- Sipho - 3.00pm
- Juice Menace - 1.45pm
- Rockaoke - 12.00pm
Standon Calling 2022: Sunday 24th July stage times
Main Stage
- Primal Scream - 9.45pm
- Earth With & Fire Experience - 8.00pm
- Craig David Presents TS5 - 6.00pm
- Sigrid - 4.15pm
- Bjorn Again - 3.00pm
- Olivia Dean - 1.45pm
- Rockaoke - 12.15pm
Laundry Meadows
- Self Esteem - 11.20pm
- Ezra Furman - 9.00pm
- Dry Cleaning - 7.15pm
- Bimini - 5.15pm
- CMAT - 3.45pm
- Bessie Turner - 2.30pm
- Lime Garden - 1.15pm
- Horrible Histories - 11.15am
The Dive Bar
- Gus Robertson - 12.20pm
- Oh My God! It's The Church - 11.20pm
- Special Guest TBA - 9.30pm
- Soccer96 - 8.00pm
- Nuha Ruby Ra - 6.45pm
- Art School Girlfriend - 5.45pm
- Keg - 4.30pm
- Malady - 3.00pm
- Banji - 1.45pm
- Moa Moa - 12.45pm