Sounds Of The City Leeds 2023: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more
20 March 2023, 14:00
Millennium Square will be welcoming Kasabian, Blossoms, The Wombats and more for this year's Sound Of The City.
Leeds' iconic Millennium Square will once again play host to Sounds Of The City this summer.
Kasabian, Blossoms and The Wombats are just some of the names lined up to perform at the festival, which takes place throughout June and July of 2023.
More names are being added, so here's the latest on who's playing when and how you can get tickets to Sound Of The City Leeds 2023.
-
McFly - Thursday 6th July 2023
The pop icons will kick off this year's festivities in Leeds with a show on 6th July. Tickets are on sale now.
🔊 JUST ANNOUNCED 🔊@NewHopeClub and @skinnylivinguk will be joining @mcflymusic at Millennium Square on Thursday 6 July 2023!— Millennium Square (@millsqleeds) February 24, 2023
Tickets » https://t.co/AmteVYyKZk#SOTC #SummerSeries23 pic.twitter.com/zNYwfwB8Le
-
Kasabian - Friday 7th July 2023
Serge and his Leicester legends will be headlining the first Friday of this year's event. Tickets are on sale now.
📢BIG NEWS 📢— KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) December 6, 2022
NEW DATES for 2023! We’re playing Millennium Square Leeds on 7th July for Sounds of The City with very special guests!
🎫Tickets on sale Thursday 8th December at 9:30 via https://t.co/3x7pubdP7a🎫 pic.twitter.com/iaFF2vOgBZ
-
Blossoms - Saturday 8th July 2023
The Stockport band will be supported by Miles Kane. Tickets are on sale now.
TICKETS ON NOW FROM: https://t.co/kDlsoKK52z— BLOSSOMS (@BlossomsBand) December 15, 2022
We’re playing two big summer headline shows at Manchester Castlefield Bowl on Thursday 6th July with special guests @InspiralsBamd + Leeds Millennium Square on Saturday 8th July with special guest @MilesKaneMusic. pic.twitter.com/CYcK62tv8K
-
Bastille - Thursday 13th July 2023
Dan Smith and co celebrate 10 years of their debut album Bad Blood with a headline show at Millennium Square. Tickets are on sale now
💿 In celebration of the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough debut album 'Bad Blood', @bastille have just announced the release of ‘Bad Blood X’: an extended vinyl edition out this July.— Millennium Square (@millsqleeds) March 2, 2023
See them perform the album LIVE at Millennium Square on 13 July » https://t.co/mslucFePzw pic.twitter.com/lEpYKqd4tq
-
The Wombats - Friday 14th July 2023
Murph and co will be joined by Circa Waves at Millennium Square. Tickets are on sale now
-
Shed Seven - Saturday 15th July 2023
The Britpop stalwarts will be joined by Cast and Skylights at their Leeds show. Tickets are on sale now