Sounds Of The City Leeds 2023: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

20 March 2023, 14:00

Sounds Of The City Leeds has announced its line-up for 2023
Millennium Square will be welcoming Kasabian, Blossoms, The Wombats and more for this year's Sound Of The City.

Leeds' iconic Millennium Square will once again play host to Sounds Of The City this summer.

Kasabian, Blossoms and The Wombats are just some of the names lined up to perform at the festival, which takes place throughout June and July of 2023.

More names are being added, so here's the latest on who's playing when and how you can get tickets to Sound Of The City Leeds 2023.

  1. McFly - Thursday 6th July 2023

    The pop icons will kick off this year's festivities in Leeds with a show on 6th July. Tickets are on sale now.

  2. Kasabian - Friday 7th July 2023

    Serge and his Leicester legends will be headlining the first Friday of this year's event. Tickets are on sale now.

  3. Blossoms - Saturday 8th July 2023

    The Stockport band will be supported by Miles Kane. Tickets are on sale now.

  4. Bastille - Thursday 13th July 2023

    Dan Smith and co celebrate 10 years of their debut album Bad Blood with a headline show at Millennium Square. Tickets are on sale now

  5. The Wombats - Friday 14th July 2023

    Murph and co will be joined by Circa Waves at Millennium Square. Tickets are on sale now

  6. Shed Seven - Saturday 15th July 2023

    The Britpop stalwarts will be joined by Cast and Skylights at their Leeds show. Tickets are on sale now

