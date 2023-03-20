Sounds Of The City Leeds 2023: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

Sounds Of The City Leeds has announced its line-up for 2023. Picture: Press

Millennium Square will be welcoming Kasabian, Blossoms, The Wombats and more for this year's Sound Of The City.

Leeds' iconic Millennium Square will once again play host to Sounds Of The City this summer.

Kasabian, Blossoms and The Wombats are just some of the names lined up to perform at the festival, which takes place throughout June and July of 2023.

More names are being added, so here's the latest on who's playing when and how you can get tickets to Sound Of The City Leeds 2023.