Slipknot's Knotfest UK: Who's playing, when and where does it take place and how do you buy tickets?

Slipknot's Corey Taylor at Download Festival 2019. Picture: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images

Corey Taylor and co will embark on the first ever UK version of their famous metal festival. Find out everything we know about the event so far here.

Slipknot have confirmed the first ever UK edition of their Knotfest festival.

The masked rockers - who are fronted by Corey Taylor - have revealed the date and location of their world-famous event, which they've dubbed a “mind-altering collision of music, art and culture".

Find out everything we know about the festival, including its date, location, line-up and how and when to buy tickets.

.@KnotfestAtSea is now on-sale to the general public. #Slipknot will perform two sets on the ship, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to Naples, Italy August 10-14. Book your cabin now and view onboard experiences at https://t.co/wv2nkjZKXC. Payment plans are available. pic.twitter.com/5BEj3cl3v0 — Slipknot (@slipknot) December 13, 2019

When does Knotfest UK take place?

Knotfest UK takes place on August 22 2020.

Where will Knotfest take place?

Knotfest UK will be held at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes.

What will the line-up be?

So far, the line-up is yet to be revealed, but it will include a headline show from Slipknot themselves on the day.

When and how can you buy tickets to Knotfest UK?

Tickets to the festival will go on sale this Thursday 16 January from 10am through the Live Nation website.

Live Nation are also giving fans the opportunity to gain access to a pre-sale from Wednesday at 10am for those who sign up to My Live Nation.

How can travel to Knotfest?

The Wait And Bleed rockers have teamed up with Big Green Coach to take fans to the festival site from 41 UK locations, including Aberdeen, Margate, Southampton, Newport and Chester.

See the full list of cities here.