Slipknot's Knotfest UK: Who's playing, when and where does it take place and how do you buy tickets?

13 January 2020, 14:25 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 14:31

Slipknot's Corey Taylor at Download Festival 2019
Slipknot's Corey Taylor at Download Festival 2019. Picture: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images

Corey Taylor and co will embark on the first ever UK version of their famous metal festival. Find out everything we know about the event so far here.

Slipknot have confirmed the first ever UK edition of their Knotfest festival.

The masked rockers - who are fronted by Corey Taylor - have revealed the date and location of their world-famous event, which they've dubbed a “mind-altering collision of music, art and culture".

Find out everything we know about the festival, including its date, location, line-up and how and when to buy tickets.

When does Knotfest UK take place?

Knotfest UK takes place on August 22 2020.

Where will Knotfest take place?

Knotfest UK will be held at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes.

What will the line-up be?

So far, the line-up is yet to be revealed, but it will include a headline show from Slipknot themselves on the day.

When and how can you buy tickets to Knotfest UK?

Tickets to the festival will go on sale this Thursday 16 January from 10am through the Live Nation website.

Live Nation are also giving fans the opportunity to gain access to a pre-sale from Wednesday at 10am for those who sign up to My Live Nation.

How can travel to Knotfest?

The Wait And Bleed rockers have teamed up with Big Green Coach to take fans to the festival site from 41 UK locations, including Aberdeen, Margate, Southampton, Newport and Chester.

See the full list of cities here.

Festivals Latest

See more Festivals Latest

Glastonbury crowd gather at the Pyramid Stage to watch Ed Sheeran in 2017

Why Glastonbury Festival's security checks could be tighter in 2020

Glastonbury Festival

Ray Toro, Gerard Way, Mikey Way and Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance in 2011

Have My Chemical Romance teased a UK show for June 2020?

Music News

Glastonbury Festival revellers sit outside the sign on Worthy Farm

Glastonbury Festival 2020 to allow space for thousands of tickets?

Glastonbury Festival

Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys performs on stage at Glastonbury on June 26, 2010

Pet Shop Boys for Glastonbury 2020?

Glastonbury Festival

The original Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival

Who headlined the first Glastonbury festival?

Glastonbury Festival

Latest On Radio X

Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival

Queen, Alice Cooper and Olivia Newton-John set for Australian bushfires benefit gig

Queen

Streaming With Laughter

New Comedy Podcasts from Radio X

Podcasts

A big pile of cash

Win cash every day this week on Radio X!

The Stone Roses in 1989

Is this the most cringeworthy Stone Roses interview ever?

The Stone Roses

Rage Against the Machine in June 1992

10 famous songs that were censored or banned

Features

The Boardwalk in Sheffield, as it was back in 2008

UK live music venues we've lost over the years

Features