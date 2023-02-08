Secret Garden Party 2023: more acts announced for festival

New artists added to the Secret Garden Party bill: De La Soul and Leftfield. Picture: Julie Edwards/Alamy Stock Photo/Press

Leftfield, Róisín Murphy and De La Soul lead the new additions to the 2023 line-up.

New artists have been added to the bill for Secret Garden Party 2023.

Appearing at the Cambridgeshire festival this July will be influential dance music act Leftfield and legendary daisy age hip hop outfit De La Soul.

Also added to the line-up are former Moloko singer Róisín Murphy, confrontational performance artist Peaches and the peerless duo of David and Stephen Dewaele aka 2ManyDJs.

Fabio & Grooverider are joining forces with the Outlook Orchestra for a celebration of jungle and drum and bass, and hip hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash will also make an appearance.

Secret Garden Party 2023 poster. Picture: Press

These newly-added artists will join headliners The Libertines, Underworld and Fat Freddy's Drop.

Secret Garden Party takes place at Mill Hill Field in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire between 20th and 23rd July 2023.

The festival has chosen a Star Wars theme for 2023, adding the subtitle: Episode XVII: A New Hope. Organisers say: "We aim to teleport gardeners on an adventure through space, time, and other dimensions armed with not just one of the best crews assembled, but with some of the most glittering musical guests in the galaxy."

The festival returned in 2022 for the first time in five years, and this year will see parades, wild swimming, immersive theatre, aerial displays, and luxe boutique camping experiences.

Tickets for Secret Garden Party are on sale now via their official website here.