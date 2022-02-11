Rock en Seine Festival 2022: Dates, headliners, line-up and tickets

Rock en Seine Festival. Picture: Christian Bertrand / Alamy Stock Photo

The Parisian festival has an amazing line-up for 2022, with headliners Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Tame Impala and Stromae.

Rock en Seine Festival have announced more details of their 2022 line-up.

The festival takes place at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, Paris between 25th and 28th August 2022 and a whole new host of artists have been announced, including Izia, Soulwax, Aldous Harding, Crystal Murray, Griff, Joy Crookes, Lala&Ce, November Ultra, Nu Genea, Perfume Genius, Priya Ragu, Remi Wolf, Requin Chagrin and Vendredi Sur Mer

Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

What dates does Rock en Seine Festival 2022 take place?

Rock en Seine takes place at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, Paris between 25th and 28th August 2022.

Who is headlining Rock en Seine Festival 2022?

This year's festival sees Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Tame Impala and Stromae all headline. There's also an extra date on 30th August, featuring Rage Against The Machine, Run The Jewels, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Ausgang.

Who else is on the Rock en Seine Festival 2022 Line-up?

Here's the bill as it currently stands:

Thursday 25th August 2022

Arctic Monkeys

Idles

Soulwax

Yungblud,

Beabadoobee

Fontaines D.C.

Inhaler

Priya Ragu

Requin Chagrin

Friday 26th August

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

James Blake

Kraftwerk

Aldous Harding

DIIV

Jehnny Beth

Los Bitchos

Squid

The Liminanas

Saturday 27th August

Tame Impala

Izia

Jamie XX

la Femme

The Blaze

Crystal Murray

Dijon

Lala&CE

Malik Djoudi

Perfume Genius

Sunday 28th August

Stromae

FKJ

Parcels

Aurora

Channel Tres

Fred Again

Griff

Joy Crookes

November Ultra

Nu Genea

Remi Wolf

Vendredi Sur Mer

Can you buy tickets for Rock en Seine Festival 2022?

Yes. Tickets for Rock en Seine Festival 2022 are on sale now from https://www.rockenseine.com/en/

What else can you expect from Rock en Seine Festival?

Matthieu Ducos, GM of Rock en Seine Festival, says, "There are fantastic artists lined up for the whole weekend and we're incredibly excited for what will be a truly special return to Domaine National de Saint-Cloud. We look forward to seeing you all there.”