Rock en Seine Festival 2022: Dates, headliners, line-up and tickets
11 February 2022, 17:09 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 17:18
The Parisian festival has an amazing line-up for 2022, with headliners Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Tame Impala and Stromae.
Rock en Seine Festival have announced more details of their 2022 line-up.
The festival takes place at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, Paris between 25th and 28th August 2022 and a whole new host of artists have been announced, including Izia, Soulwax, Aldous Harding, Crystal Murray, Griff, Joy Crookes, Lala&Ce, November Ultra, Nu Genea, Perfume Genius, Priya Ragu, Remi Wolf, Requin Chagrin and Vendredi Sur Mer
Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.
What dates does Rock en Seine Festival 2022 take place?
Rock en Seine takes place at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, Paris between 25th and 28th August 2022.
Who is headlining Rock en Seine Festival 2022?
This year's festival sees Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Tame Impala and Stromae all headline. There's also an extra date on 30th August, featuring Rage Against The Machine, Run The Jewels, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Ausgang.
Who else is on the Rock en Seine Festival 2022 Line-up?
Here's the bill as it currently stands:
Thursday 25th August 2022
- Arctic Monkeys
- Idles
- Soulwax
- Yungblud,
- Beabadoobee
- Fontaines D.C.
- Inhaler
- Priya Ragu
- Requin Chagrin
Friday 26th August
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- James Blake
- Kraftwerk
- Aldous Harding
- DIIV
- Jehnny Beth
- Los Bitchos
- Squid
- The Liminanas
Saturday 27th August
- Tame Impala
- Izia
- Jamie XX
- la Femme
- The Blaze
- Crystal Murray
- Dijon
- Lala&CE
- Malik Djoudi
- Perfume Genius
Sunday 28th August
- Stromae
- FKJ
- Parcels
- Aurora
- Channel Tres
- Fred Again
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
- November Ultra
- Nu Genea
- Remi Wolf
- Vendredi Sur Mer
Can you buy tickets for Rock en Seine Festival 2022?
Yes. Tickets for Rock en Seine Festival 2022 are on sale now from https://www.rockenseine.com/en/
What else can you expect from Rock en Seine Festival?
Matthieu Ducos, GM of Rock en Seine Festival, says, "There are fantastic artists lined up for the whole weekend and we're incredibly excited for what will be a truly special return to Domaine National de Saint-Cloud. We look forward to seeing you all there.”