Reading Festival 2018: Stage Times, Line-Up & More
22 August 2018, 12:31 | Updated: 22 August 2018, 12:45
Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Kings Of Leon headline the 2018 edition of the long-running festival. Take a look at all the schedule info you need.
Reading Festival returns to its home of Richfield Avenue in Berkshire over the August Bank Holiday weekend, Friday 24 to Sunday 26 August 2018.
Headlining this year’s festival - which is again twinned with its sister event in Leeds - are Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Kings Of Leon, with a bill that includes Courteeners, Wolf Alice, The Vaccines, Tom Grennan, The Kooks, The Wombats, Kate Nash, The Horrors and many, many more.
Here are the line-up details and set times for the main stages:
READING - FRIDAY 24 AUGUST
MAIN STAGE
Fall Out Boy - 9.45pm
Travis Scott - 8.05pm
The Kooks - 6.40pm
The Wombats - 5.25pm
Post Malone - 4.05pm
Creeper - 2.55pm
Waterparks - 1.55pm
The Regrettes - 12.55pm
Big Shaq - 12.05pm
BBC RADIO 1 STAGE
Wolf Alice - 10.30pm
Nothing But Thieves - 9.00pm
Mist - 7.55pm
The Blaze - 6.50pm
IAMDDB - 5.50pm
The Front Bottoms - 5.05pm
Maggie Rogers - 4.15pm
Fickle Friends - 3.25pm
SWMRS - 1.35pm
Rae Morris - 12.45pm
Sounds Like A Storm - 12.00pm
FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE
The Horrors - 10.45pm
Death From Above - 9.45pm
Bad Sounds - 8.50pm
Hudson Taylor - 8.00pm
Børns - 7.10pm
The Night Café - 6.20pm
Dream Wife - 5.30pm
Ten Tonnes - 4.40pm
Yonaka - 3.50pm
King Nun - 3.00pm
Wild Front - 2.15pm
Easy Life - 1.30pm
Touts - 12.45pm
Annabel Allum - 12.00pm
READING - SATURDAY 25 AUGUST
MAIN STAGE
Kendrick Lamar - 10.00pm
Panic! At The Disco - 8.05pm
N.E.R.D. - 6.30pm
Dua Lipa - 5.15pm
Sum 41 - 4.05pm
Mike Shinoda - 2.50pm
Skindred - 1.50pm
Protoje- 12.50pm
Trash Boat - 12.00pm
BBC RADIO 1 STAGE
Netsky B2B Jauz B2B Slushii - 10.30pm
Pendulum - 9.00pm
Deaf Havana - 7.45pm
Wizkid - 6.40pm
Rex Orange County - 5.35pm
Sigrid - 4.35pm
Brockhampton - 3.05pm
Playboi Carti - 2.45pm
Alma - 2.00pm
Chase Atlantic - 1.15pm
West Thebarton - 12.30pm
FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE
Kate Nash - 10.45pm
The Magic Gang - 9.45pm
Spring King - 8.45pm
Yungblud - 7.45pm
Starcrawler - 6.45pm
Otherkin - 5.50pm
Pale Waves - 5.00pm
HMTLD - 4.10pm
Sunflower Bean - 3.20pm
Sea Girls - 2.30pm
Pretty Vicious - 1.40pm
BLOXX - 12.50pm
Wyvern Lingo - 12.00pm
READING - SUNDAY 26 AUGUST
MAIN STAGE
Kings Of Leon - 9.30pm
Courteeners - 7.50pm
The Vaccines - 6.30pm
J Hus - 5.15pm
Krept X Konan - 4.05pm
Shame - 2.55pm
Billy Talent - 1.55pm
The Joy Formidable - 12.55pm
Dinosaur Pile-Up - 12.05pm
BBC RADIO 1 STAGE
Diplo - 10.30pm
Slaves - 9.10pm
Don Broco - 8.00pm
Lil Pump - 6.55pm
Wilkinson Live - 5.40pm
DMA’s - 4.45pm
Famous Dex - 3.50pm
NF - 3.00pm
Let’s Eat Grandma - 2.10pm
Marsicans -1.30pm
Twisted Wheel - 12.30pm
FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE
Tom Grennan - 10.45pm
Isaac Gracie - 9.45pm
Hinds - 8.45pm
Lewis Capaldi - 7.45pm
The Glorious Sons - 6.45pm
Spector - 5.50pm
Hippo Campus - 5.00pm
Welshly Arms 4.10pm
Sam Fender - 3.20pm
Hak Baker - 2.30pm
Coin - 1.40pm
Demob Happy - 12.50pm
Husky Loops - 12.00pm
All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.
For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, head to the official website and download the official app.