Reading Festival 2018: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Reading Festival crowd. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Kings Of Leon headline the 2018 edition of the long-running festival. Take a look at all the schedule info you need.

Reading Festival returns to its home of Richfield Avenue in Berkshire over the August Bank Holiday weekend, Friday 24 to Sunday 26 August 2018.

Headlining this year’s festival - which is again twinned with its sister event in Leeds - are Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Kings Of Leon, with a bill that includes Courteeners, Wolf Alice, The Vaccines, Tom Grennan, The Kooks, The Wombats, Kate Nash, The Horrors and many, many more.

Here are the line-up details and set times for the main stages:

Fall Out Boy live. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Turner

READING - FRIDAY 24 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Fall Out Boy - 9.45pm

Travis Scott - 8.05pm

The Kooks - 6.40pm

The Wombats - 5.25pm

Post Malone - 4.05pm

Creeper - 2.55pm

Waterparks - 1.55pm

The Regrettes - 12.55pm

Big Shaq - 12.05pm

BBC RADIO 1 STAGE

Wolf Alice - 10.30pm

Nothing But Thieves - 9.00pm

Mist - 7.55pm

The Blaze - 6.50pm

IAMDDB - 5.50pm

The Front Bottoms - 5.05pm

Maggie Rogers - 4.15pm

Fickle Friends - 3.25pm

SWMRS - 1.35pm

Rae Morris - 12.45pm

Sounds Like A Storm - 12.00pm

FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE

The Horrors - 10.45pm

Death From Above - 9.45pm

Bad Sounds - 8.50pm

Hudson Taylor - 8.00pm

Børns - 7.10pm

The Night Café - 6.20pm

Dream Wife - 5.30pm

Ten Tonnes - 4.40pm

Yonaka - 3.50pm

King Nun - 3.00pm

Wild Front - 2.15pm

Easy Life - 1.30pm

Touts - 12.45pm

Annabel Allum - 12.00pm

Kendrick Lamar live. Picture: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella)

READING - SATURDAY 25 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Kendrick Lamar - 10.00pm

Panic! At The Disco - 8.05pm

N.E.R.D. - 6.30pm

Dua Lipa - 5.15pm

Sum 41 - 4.05pm

Mike Shinoda - 2.50pm

Skindred - 1.50pm

Protoje- 12.50pm

Trash Boat - 12.00pm

BBC RADIO 1 STAGE

Netsky B2B Jauz B2B Slushii - 10.30pm

Pendulum - 9.00pm

Deaf Havana - 7.45pm

Wizkid - 6.40pm

Rex Orange County - 5.35pm

Sigrid - 4.35pm

Brockhampton - 3.05pm

Playboi Carti - 2.45pm

Alma - 2.00pm

Chase Atlantic - 1.15pm

West Thebarton - 12.30pm

FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE

Kate Nash - 10.45pm

The Magic Gang - 9.45pm

Spring King - 8.45pm

Yungblud - 7.45pm

Starcrawler - 6.45pm

Otherkin - 5.50pm

Pale Waves - 5.00pm

HMTLD - 4.10pm

Sunflower Bean - 3.20pm

Sea Girls - 2.30pm

Pretty Vicious - 1.40pm

BLOXX - 12.50pm

Wyvern Lingo - 12.00pm

Kings Of Leon live. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

READING - SUNDAY 26 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Kings Of Leon - 9.30pm

Courteeners - 7.50pm

The Vaccines - 6.30pm

J Hus - 5.15pm

Krept X Konan - 4.05pm

Shame - 2.55pm

Billy Talent - 1.55pm

The Joy Formidable - 12.55pm

Dinosaur Pile-Up - 12.05pm

BBC RADIO 1 STAGE

Diplo - 10.30pm

Slaves - 9.10pm

Don Broco - 8.00pm

Lil Pump - 6.55pm

Wilkinson Live - 5.40pm

DMA’s - 4.45pm

Famous Dex - 3.50pm

NF - 3.00pm

Let’s Eat Grandma - 2.10pm

Marsicans -1.30pm

Twisted Wheel - 12.30pm

FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE

Tom Grennan - 10.45pm

Isaac Gracie - 9.45pm

Hinds - 8.45pm

Lewis Capaldi - 7.45pm

The Glorious Sons - 6.45pm

Spector - 5.50pm

Hippo Campus - 5.00pm

Welshly Arms 4.10pm

Sam Fender - 3.20pm

Hak Baker - 2.30pm

Coin - 1.40pm

Demob Happy - 12.50pm

Husky Loops - 12.00pm

All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.

For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, head to the official website and download the official app.