Pearl Jam to headline British Summer Time Hyde Park 2020

2 December 2019, 10:02 | Updated: 2 December 2019, 10:30

Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam. Picture: Press/Danny Clinch

Eddie Vedder and co will celebrate 30 years together, topping the bill at the London festival with a UK exclusive performance. 

Pearl Jam have been announced as headliners for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2020.

The grunge rock icons, who are fronted by Eddie Vedder, will play London’s historic park in a UK exclusive performance next year.

The Alive rockers will top the bill at the festival in the capital on Friday 10 July 2020, as part of their newly announced European dates.

They’ll be supported by veteran rockers and returning BST special guests Pixies, plus the Louisville outfit White Reaper - with many more acts to be announced.

The Even Flow rockers will celebrate 30 years since they were formed in 1990, with a performance that’s set to be unforgettable. 

The show will mark the first in the capital since the band’s epic shows at The O2 Arena, London in 2018. 

Pearl Jam confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2020
Pearl Jam confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2020. Picture: Press

Pearl Jam are now the second act to be confirmed for the festival, following the announcement that Little Mix will top the bill on Saturday 4 July.

American Express card holders will have from Monday 2 December at 10am until Saturday 7 December at 9.30am to exclusively buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

Visit axs.com/bstpearljamamexpresale to book.

Pearl Jam will join a host of veteran rockers in headlining BST Hyde Park, including The Cure, Kings of Leon, Blur, The Strokes and more.

