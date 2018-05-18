Parklife Festival Warn Music Fans Of Fake Tickets

Liam Gallagher 2017. Picture: Rankin/Press

Police have warned music fans about tickets for the Manchester event, which will see the likes of Liam Gallagher and The xx headline.

Festival-goers have been warned to look out for fake tickets for Parklife Festival 2018.

This year's event will take place from 9-10 June and see the likes of Liam Gallagher, The xx, Skepta and N.E.R.D perform.

However, the festival - which is presented by The Warehouse Project and is set in Manchester's historic Heaton Park - has fallen foul of touts selling either fake or stolen tickets.

As Manchester Evening News reports, GMP Chief Superintendent Graeme Openshaw said: “We recognise that for an event such as Parklife that there are many people who will be unable to get tickets.

“Unfortunately every year we deal with unsuspecting victims who buy tickets from touts and get ripped off because the ticket turns out to be a fake or stolen.

“Our advice would always be that if you don’t know where the ticket has come from and don’t know the person who is selling to you don’t be tempted to buy it.”

Event organisers shared the story on Twitter this week, urging music lovers to buy tickets from their official website so they avoid being burned.

The official Parklife account tweeted: “We’ve been alerted by the GMP that very convincing fake Parklife 2018 tickets are in circulation.

"Please don’t buy off untrusted ticket outlets or strangers - you won’t be able to enter the festival.”

Meanwhile, a potato peeler ban had to be issued at the festival this year after they were inundated with requests from Liam Gallagher fans.

Now, the Heaton Park event, which will see the Wall Of Glass singer headline along with The xx, N.E.R.D and Skepta, has been forced to warn punters not to bring the tool with them.

At the time, festival boss Sacha Lord-Marchionne told Manchester Evening News: "We've been blown away by this week's launch and the demand for tickets.

"But even more blow away at how many people have asked to bring potato peelers for Liam's main stage performance!

"In case you're wondering - the answer is most definitely not."

See the Parklife line-up here:

Parklife 2018 revealed...



RT for the chance to win 4x VIP Weekend tickets –



On sale Thursday 9am sharp!https://t.co/48Wh6GZbLT pic.twitter.com/wPPWPGrXsV — Parklife (@Parklifefest) January 30, 2018

