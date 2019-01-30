Parklife: 2019 Line-up, ticket details and info

Blossoms. Picture: Press

Blossoms are the first act to be added to the bill for the 2019 Parklife festival in Manchester.

The line-up of Parklife festival 2019 will be announced this evening at 6pm (30 January), but Radio X can exclusively reveal that Blossoms will be on the bill.

The Stockport band will play at the festival, which takes place at Manchester’s Heaton Park on 8 and 9 June.

The appearance comes just before Blossoms play a huge, sold-out hometown show at Edgeley Park on 22 June.

2018’s Parklife festival saw Liam Gallagher, Lorde, Skepta and N.E.R.D. all perform.

Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale at 9am on Friday 1 February.

See https://parklife.uk.com/ for full details.